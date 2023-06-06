Wealth management platform records sector record-breaking growth

Investment Platform Third Financial (Third) has announced a further three new business wins in the first four months of 2023 as it continues to be recognised as the best partner for wealth managers and advisers looking for a platform for growth.

Third also recently reported a 35% increase in revenue in the financial year ending December 2022.

BRI Wealth Management (BRI) has been a valued software client of Third’s since 2013 and moved its assets to Third’s investment custody service in April to support its ambitious growth plans while benefiting from the class-leading service and efficiency benefits the platform provides.

FirstBank UK has signed a five-year deal moving its sizeable AuA from a competitor to Third’s platform. A UK registered bank, FirstBank UK has been live on the platform since the start of Q3.

GHC Capital Markets (GHC) has meanwhile renewed its partnership with Third for another five years, having deployed Third’s software in 2018.

The new business wins solidify Third’s position as the leader in the market and will allow Third to support the growth plans of all three firms. Third is on a mission to transform the wealth management and advice sectors, a mission which has been recognised and appreciated by BRI, FirstBank UK and GHC, alongside Third’s wider client base.

Ian Partington, Group Chief Executive at Third Financial commented: “Being continually recognised by respected firms as the best in the industry underlines the great work Third has been doing to support the wealth sector and help our customers to execute their growth plans. Third takes the weight off our customers’ shoulders so they can focus on driving value to their clients.”

Dan Boardman-Weston, CEO at BRI said: “We are delighted with the work Third has done as a software provider and excited to make the switch to Third’s platform. BRI’s existing infrastructure was not aligned to our ambitions for the firm and Third were the obvious choice to step in. The migration of data and assets was extremely well-managed, and we are now poised to deliver on our growth plans.”