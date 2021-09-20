Wealth manager veteran Alan Steel passes away aged 74

Alan Steel, consumer financial fair play crusader, regular financial press commentator and hugely successful financial adviser has died aged 74 after a short illness.

A BACKGROUND TO THE STELLAR CAREER OF WEALTH MANAGER VETERAN ALAN STEEL

Knowledge, integrity, innovation, fairness, and fun are the five strands of corporate DNA which are at the very heart of the hugely successful financial wealth asset management business, Alan Steel Asset Management which takes its name from its founder and chairman.

This corporate DNA features prominently in every piece of the company’s client marketing literature and website. These bold claims might have been difficult to live up to for any traditional business but not for one whose founder lived by them every day of both his working and personal life.

And the business will continue to do so but sadly it must now move on without its legendary chairman at the helm.

Alan Steel sadly passed away, peacefully, aged 74 in the Forth Valley hospital on September 15th after a short illness.

Alan launched his financial adviser business in his hometown of Linlithgow as long ago as 1975.

A business that is still based there today but which has grown substantially under his, and his managing director Steve Forbes, innovative guidance to become one of the largest independent and most successful financial advisers in the UK.

A business that today employs 41 staff and manages clients’ assets worth more than £1.5bn.

A business that has three times been voted the best investment IFA in an UK industry wide poll.

ALAN’s WORK LEGACY

These facts alone will stand as a wonderful legacy to Alan’s highly successful lifetime of work, but it was his total commitment to a strict adherence to these same DNA strands when acting in the wider financial community where his passing will create a huge industry void.

After leaving Edinburgh University with an honours Geography degree Alan originally trained as an actuary with Scottish Widows but in his own words:

“He discovered that he had a personality” ..so that career was obviously not for him!

Instead, he wanted to make a real difference in what was then, back in 1975, a bland and unregulated Wild West financial services marketplace.