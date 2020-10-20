This week has brought lots of news about COVID and local lockdowns – obscuring what would otherwise be wall to wall coverage of the stuttering Brexit negotiations.

The UK government launched a handy(-ish) checklist that you can bespoke to your business to help ensure that you are fully prepared, regardless of the negotiating outcome.

IFA Magazine recommends all Intermediaries and Wealth Managers use this checklist which helps quantify exactly what actions specific businesses need to take. Reassuringly these appear to be quite minor for the sector; however, they may be business-critical, particularly around staffing.

The link is here.

We would be very interested to hear of particular unforeseen or unresolved issues that arise for intermediary businesses that you identify as a result of using this service.

Please get in touch via this email:

[email protected]