Wealth Wizards blazes into BusinessClouds’ FinTech 50 ranking

Wealth Wizards has been voted into BusinessCloud’s inaugural FinTech 50 annual ranking. The new ranking celebrates the UK’s most innovative start-ups, scale-ups and established firms creating original technology for finance and payments.

Out of the original 176 firms shortlisted, Wealth Wizards has been ranked 23rd in the FinTech 50. The rankings were determined by a combination of a 2,300-strong Business Cloud reader vote and an independent judging panel.

This is the latest in a series of nominations and awards for Wealth Wizards in 2021, after winning the ‘Aite 2021 Impact Innovation Award in Digital Wealth Management’ and receiving a nomination for the ‘Leading Innovation in Workplace Solutions’ category at the Schroders UK Platform Awards.

Commenting on inclusion in the FinTech 50, Andrew Firth (pictured), CEO, Wealth Wizards said:

“We’re excited to be part of the FinTech 50 and that the sector continues to recognise Wealth Wizards’ vision and innovation in financial services technology. This makes us even more determined to make financial guidance and advice more affordable and accessible to as many people as possible.”

BusinessCloud editor, Jonathan Symcox said:

“Our first FinTech 50 features an array of UK businesses creating solutions to disrupt payments and the financial industry and it was a pleasure to see Wealth Wizards make the ranking. It’s a business we have followed for several years and has impressed us with its use of machine learning to make financial advice affordable to everyone.”

To view the FinTech 50 ranking in full please visit:

‍https://businesscloud.co.uk/fintech-50-uks-most-innovative-financial-technology-creators-for-2021/