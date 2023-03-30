Retirement

Wealth Wizard’s Mark Kiddel comments on state pension age

by | Mar 30, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Following the news that the government will announce today that it will not bring forward the date the state pension age will rise, Mark Kiddell, Chief Commercial Officer, Wealth Wizards has commented.

He said: “The decision today effectively kicks the can down the road to past the next election. This and the potential further delay to the pensions dashboard, creates greater uncertainty for UK savers around their retirement planning. 

“The State Pension provides the foundation of retirement income for most retirees. Our data* shows 1 in 5 savers are seeing a drop in their retirement living standard, since the PLSA updated their benchmarks to reflect rising costs.

“More and more responsibility is being placed on the shoulders of individuals to make sufficient provision for their retirement. But the majority of savers are not getting the guidance or advice they need to be able to effectively plan for their future. And this isn’t going to change until we can put in place trusted, guidance and advice services which are cost effective for both the provider and the individual, to help everyday working people to better understand and engage with their personal finances.

 
 

“The only way we see to do this is through digital guidance and advice, with convenient experiences that helps people access the decision-making support they need.

“Financial institutions, including banks, building societies, assurers and adviser businesses, the trusted entities in financial services, have the opportunity to make this happen.”

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

The role of annuities in improving retirement outcomes

The role of annuities in improving retirement outcomes

Written by Cecilia Furner, Distribution Director, Legal & General Retail Annuities  To anyone keeping an eye on the news right now, it comes as no surprise to hear that the retirement landscape has changed. From the decline of “gold-plated” DB pension schemes to...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x