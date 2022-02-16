Wealth Wizards strengthens Executive team to accelerate growth ambitions

Wealth Wizards have announced the appointment of two new members to their Executive team. Mark Kiddell joins as Chief Commercial Officer from Mercer, and Ben Hampton joins from abrdn as Chief Product Officer.

Kiddell has a clear focus on growth and has driven this at a senior level across a number of organisations, across both tech and employee benefits. He joins to take ownership of our go to market teams across both Turo and MyEva. Hampton has held several senior roles at Standard Life and abrdn, where he launched and ran their Digital Retirement Advice business. He takes ownership for Wealth Wizards modular advice and guidance product suite and the workplace focused digital IFA, MyEva.

Andrew Firth, founder and chief executive of Wealth Wizards, said: “The addition of both Mark and Ben is incredibly exciting as we build on the growth of the business, since our acquisition by Royal London last year. Their experience in digital advice will bring additional insight to the team and we can’t wait to see how much they will impact the business in the coming months and beyond.”

Kiddell said: “I’ve followed Wealth Wizards for some time now. They’re a hugely innovative fintech who are making a genuine difference to the industry and are as passionate as I am on closing the advice gap that exists in the UK. I am excited to work with the team already in place to grow the business and drive their market leading solutions.”

Hampton said: “Wealth Wizards have consistently driven innovation, it’s an exciting time to join as client needs and preferences continue to evolve at pace. From leading a hybrid advice business I’ve experienced first-hand the opportunities technology can unlock, I want to bring those perspectives and learnings to further strengthen the industry changing technology the team have already delivered”.

Wealth Wizards

Wealth Wizards was founded in 2009 to take on the challenge of automating financial advice for the digital age. Our founding purpose is to make financial advice affordable and accessible to everyone, and this mission and ethos still drives the business forward and is at the heart of all we do. Today, we are one of the UK’s leading financial advice technology providers with a growing B2B customer base including wealth management, tier-1 banks, pension providers and large insurers in the UK.

We also operate our own digital IFA, MyEva, which is pioneering a ‘chatbot’ regulated financial adviser and operates in the increasingly competitive workplace market for financial wellbeing services, with over 50 employers now subscribing to the service. This gives us exceptional insight into the needs of a diverse population of over 80,000 employees enabling us to continually develop our digital engagement solutions for a diverse population covering all age groups and demographics. Since March 2021 we have been owned by Royal London Group (RL) and we now have a key role to play in advancing their digital strategies. We are based in Leamington Spa and have over 80 employees.