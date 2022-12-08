Webinar: EIS and SEIS: what does the future hold? – Listen here

GBI Magazine hosted an in-depth discussion on the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using the Enterprise Investment Scheme.
Martin Fox was joined by experts in the space, including Andrew Castell, Co-founder of Par Equity, Jeffrey Faustin, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Jenson Funding Partners and Brian Moretta, Head of Tax-Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co.
A variety of questions and topics were discussed, such as:
- How is the economic situation affecting the VC industry and portfolio companies in general?
- What is the importance of the extension of the Sunset Clause and increase in SEIS Limits for portfolio companies?
- How does the availability of dealflow and ability to deploy within a tax year enable carry-back relief?
- How is the funding gap bridged between early stage SEIS and later stage EIS funds?
- How does the transparency of fees and the ability to deploy 100% of investors’ funds affect tax benefits?