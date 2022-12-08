Webinar: EIS and SEIS: what does the future hold? – Listen here

GBI Magazine hosted an in-depth discussion on the advantages for IFAs and their clients of using the Enterprise Investment Scheme.

Martin Fox was joined by experts in the space, including Andrew Castell, Co-founder of Par Equity, Jeffrey Faustin, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Jenson Funding Partners and Brian Moretta, Head of Tax-Enhanced Research at Hardman & Co.

A variety of questions and topics were discussed, such as:

How is the economic situation affecting the VC industry and portfolio companies in general?

What is the importance of the extension of the Sunset Clause and increase in SEIS Limits for portfolio companies?

How does the availability of dealflow and ability to deploy within a tax year enable carry-back relief?

How is the funding gap bridged between early stage SEIS and later stage EIS funds?

How does the transparency of fees and the ability to deploy 100% of investors’ funds affect tax benefits?

Listen to the full webinar here!