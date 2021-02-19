X

Webinar: How to build an investment portfolio with P2P property lending

Kim Wonnacott
February 19, 2021
in Events, News, Sponsored
Webinar taking place on 2nd March, 12:30-12:50pm.

Register now to book your place

Alternative assets can be a source of income, but until a few years ago pension investors had largely shied away from delving in alternatives.

However, a period of lower yields in traditional assets has led to changes in pension investor sentiment and they have now started to flirt with alternative assets. And since for many years property was the asset that dominated most investors’ alternative allocation, peer-to-peer (P2P) property lending has been the natural next step for many investors looking for yield and for fixed returns.

So, to help ensure you’re up to speed with P2P property lending, you are invited to attend an exclusive conversation with Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, Chief Strategy Officer at P2P property lending platform Blend Network, where she explains:

  • Why P2P property lending has become such a popular investment product
  • How, if used appropriately, it can help boost your pension portfolio’s returns.

Click here to register>>

