Webinar opportunity: Infrastructure and the Impact of COP26 on the Asset Class

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
December 1, 2021
in Events, News
Join us tomorrow afternoon (2nd December) for an in-depth discussion with experts in the Global Listed Infrastructure space.

The discussion will be chaired by Ryan Hughes, Head of Investment Research at AJ Bell, who will be joined by expert speakers:

Our expert panel will answer a variety of questions, such as:

  • COP26 – friend or foe for global listed infrastructure companies?
  • What has the introduction of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations (SFDR) meant for UK asset managers within the listed infrastructure space?
  • How big an impact does the growth in sustainable investing affect portfolio construction and asset allocation within global listed infrastructure funds?
  • Which are the most significant growth trends which will impact the sector?
  • Will current levels of private equity interest in the digital infrastructure sector persist? Does such interest suggest that there is value OR conversely that the cycle is nearing the top?
  • Is there a fund structure, whether investment company or OEIC, which particularly favours infrastructure investment?

Some other questions to be raised include:

  • How can you manage risk within global listed infrastructure funds?
  • How can you maximise diversification within a global listed infrastructure portfolio?
  • Are there opportunities for income investors?
  • Is liquidity a threat to asset managers investing in global listed infrastructure?

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

