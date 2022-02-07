X

Webinar opportunity: Sustainable investing in the aftermath of COP26 and the Covid-19 pandemic

Kim Wonnacott
February 7, 2022
ESG News, Events, News
Share this story

Save the date and register now

As the ESG space becomes increasingly crowded, what are the main areas Wealth Managers should consider when evaluating sustainable investment product selection?

Join us on Thursday 24th February for an in-depth discussion.

This is an opportunity for you to hear directly from experts in the space: James Alexander, Chief Executive at UKSIF (UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association) will be chairing the discussion, and will be joined by Jonathon Spanos, Head of Venture Capital Investment at Vala Capital.

Some of the topics that will be covered are:

• Has the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the move towards sustainable investing?
• Has COP26 shifted the gears of sustainable investing? If so, how?
• Why is getting sound sustainability data such a key challenge for ESG investors?
• Is greenwashing a big problem in sustainable investing? If so, how can asset managers try to overcome it?
• Do experts believe that investing sustainably no longer means sacrificing the opportunity to maximise investment returns?
• What are the main areas advisers should consider when evaluating ESG product selection?

And, of course, there will be the opportunity to ask your own questions.

Register here

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

 

