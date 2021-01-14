(Sharecast News) – IMI: Credit Suisse upgrades to outperform with a target price of 1,450p.
Boku: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 190p.
Victoria: Berenberg reiterates buy with a target price of 770p.
Charles Stanley: Canaccord reiterates buy with a target price of 352p.
Grafton Group: Canaccord reiterates buy with a target price of 1,010p.
DS: JP Morgan reiterates overweight with a target price of 452p.
DCC: JP Morgan reiterates overweight with a target price of 7,569p.
Vesuvius: JP Morgan reiterates neutral with a target price of 591p.
The Hut Group: Barclays reiterates overweight with a target price of 900p.
Gamma: Barclays reiterates overweight with a target price of 1,850p.
THG Holdings: Liberum reiterates buy with a target price of 885p.
XP Power: Liberum reiterates buy with a target price of 5,700p.
Big Yellow: Liberum reiterates hold with a target price of 1,150p.