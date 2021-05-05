X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Wednesday newspaper round-up: AstraZeneca, tax avoidance, car industry

Kam KumarbyKam Kumar
May 5, 2021
in In the Press
Share this story
Share this story

AstraZeneca is facing mounting opposition over its plans to award its chief executive, Pascal Soriot, a big increase in bonuses, with three investor advisory groups calling on shareholders to vote against the policy. Pirc, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) have all flagged concerns over moves to raise the maximum share bonus Soriot can receive under a long-term plan from 550% of his £1.3m base salary to 650%. AZ also plans to hoist Soriot’s maximum annual bonus to 250% of salary from 200%, depending on performance targets being hit. – Guardian

Boris Johnson’s government lacks public trust to tackle global tax avoidance despite mounting pressure for reform, at a time when US technology companies such as Amazon and Google have been reporting bumper profits during the Covid-19 pandemic. A poll of more than 2,000 adults in the UK found less than a third trust the prime minister and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, to take on big business interests as part of a crackdown on tax avoidance. – Guardian

Rishi Sunak has suggested wealthy families will be spared from a US-style tax raid as he hailed the strength of Britain’s surging economic recovery. The Chancellor on Tuesday said that he is “cautiously optimistic” about an upswing in economic growth as a string of data pointed to a sharp bounceback. – Telegraph

Britain’s car industry will suffer a devastating blow if the country fails to build battery factories ahead of a 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, experts have said. Factories could be forced to shut and new car prices will rise unless the UK urgently develops so-called gigafactories to power the electric models of the future, MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee heard as they opened an inquiry into the shift away from fossil fuels. – Telegraph

The British and Indian governments have committed to negotiate a free trade agreement as they seek to double the value of trade between the nations by 2030. The announcement came yesterday as the government unveiled a package of investment and trade deals with India that it said would create 6,500 jobs in the UK. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

  • The German challenger bank outpacing N26 and Revolut
    April 29, 2021

    @peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to. Vivid Money, the German challenger bank, is drumming up VC interest and posing serious competition to UK

  • Digital transformation is a legacy of Covid-19 for IFAs
    April 29, 2021

    New data from Vitality has revealed 89% of independent financial advisers (IFAs) are using some new form of technology as a result of Covid-19, with

  • Why every adviser firm needs to think like a media company
    April 29, 2021

    As clients become more tech-savvy, Faith Liversedge warns of the dangers of failing to make sure your advice business can stand out from the crowd

  • Life after COVID: this time it is different
    April 29, 2021

    Simon Brazier, fund manager of  Ninety One’s UK Alpha Fund, writes on the outlook for the UK equities for 2021. COVID-19 has accelerated many of

  • Is Mr Blue Sky up there waiting? | IFAM98 | May 2021
    May 4, 2021

    The May edition of IFA Magazine is live NOW. Read the digital version HERE   So here we go on our slow but steady journey

  • Sunday newspaper round-up: GlaxoSmithKline, Rare Earths, Amazon
    May 2, 2021

    Top investors in Glaxo Smith Kline are piling pressure on Dame Emma Walmsley after the activist New York hedge fund Elliott Management was revealed to

  • Stamp Duty Land Tax Data for Q1 reveals frenzied demand in housing market
    April 30, 2021

    Today the HMRC released the Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) data from Q1 of 2021, showing a dramatic 48% increase of transactions compared to Q1

  • Negative interest rates are dead before arrival says AJ Bell
    April 29, 2021

      Two things to look out for in next Thursday’s interest rate decision from the Bank of England Negative interest rates are off the radar

  • Morningstar Publishes Q1 Global and European Sustainable Fund Flows
    April 30, 2021

    Morningstar today published its Global and European Sustainable Fund Flows reports, reviewing regional flows, assets, and launches for the first quarter of 2021. Hortense Bioy,

  • EQ Investors partners with Fintegrate to enhance model portfolio service
    April 29, 2021

    EQ Investors (EQ), the B Corp wealth manager, announces that it has partnered with Fintegrate to bring its Positive Impact and Future Leaders portfolios to more

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine