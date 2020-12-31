(Sharecast News) – Paying passengers flew on a Boeing 737 Max in the US on Tuesday for the first time since safety regulators allowed the plane to fly again after two deadly crashes. The American Airlines flight from Miami to New York City had about 87 passengers onboard, according to an airline spokeswoman. The flight landed safely just after 1pm local time and a return flight was scheduled for later in the afternoon. – Guardian

The property market could cool rapidly in 2021, according to forecasters, as the stamp duty holiday ends and unemployment rises. Mortgage lender Halifax is expecting a fall in house prices of between 2% and 5% next year, after a 7.6% rise over the past 12 months fuelled partly by a post-lockdown surge in sales. – Guardian

Britain and Turkey have struck a deal to preserve trade links in a major relief for the UK’s manufacturers and carmakers. The agreement secures preferential tariffs for the 7,600 British businesses that exported to Turkey last year, extending a previous tie-up with the European Union after the Brexit transition ends. – Telegraph

Fees for investment bankers who focus on capital markets rose sharply this year as companies raced to raise money from the debt and equity markets. Businesses in sectors such as hospitality and leisure that have been hard hit by the pandemic have raised cash to shore up their finances. – The Times

Lloyds Banking Group is being sued by a Pentecostal church over interest rates swaps tied to the discredited Libor benchmark. The dispute between the Elim Foursquare Gospel Alliance, which is a charity based in Malvern in Worcestershire, and Britain’s largest domestic lender centres on 12 swaps that the religious organisation entered into with Lloyds between 2004 and 2012. – The Times