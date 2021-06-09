Wednesday newspaper round-up: Easing delay, Fastly, Cambridge Quantum Computing

Rishi Sunak is willing to accept a delay of up to four weeks to the final stage of England’s reopening roadmap, the Guardian understands, as the government considers extending restrictions beyond 21 June. Ministers will continue to scrutinise data on cases and hospitalisations over the coming days, with a final decision set to be announced by the prime minister on Monday. From 21 June nightclubs are due to reopen, with the cap on wedding numbers, large-scale events and indoor mixing lifted and guidance on working from home and mask-wearing dropped. – Guardian

Experts have warned that US tech companies, including Google, Amazon and Facebook, could pay less tax in the UK and several other big economies under global reforms agreed at the weekend by the G7. In a key stumbling block emerging days after the landmark deal, research from the TaxWatch campaign group indicates that the UK Treasury stands to lose about £230m from the taxes paid each year by four of the big US tech firms. – Guardian

Ministers have launched an urgent investigation after the Government’s website was knocked offline alongside thousands of others by a malfunction at a little-known tech company. The Cabinet Office is racing to understand how a misfiring update at the Californian company Fastly was able to take down swathes of the Gov.uk domain alongside the likes of Spotify, Amazon and the BBC. – Telegraph

A British start-up working on quantum computing technology is to merge with part of an American industrial conglomerate in a deal that the companies say will create a “global powerhouse” in the promising field. Cambridge Quantum Computing, which was founded seven years ago by a former banker who once served as chairman of Accrington Stanley Football Club, will merge with the quantum computing business of Honeywell, a $160 billion company. – The Times

The pubs sector may have opened up as restrictions have eased, but publicans have yet to celebrate. Although confidence has improved, many retain a glass-half-empty outlook on their prospects. According to the Office for National Statistics, the percentage of pub and bar owners with “high confidence” in their premises surviving the next three months passed 20 per cent last month for the first time since November. – The Times