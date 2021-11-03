Wednesday newspaper round-up: Energy suppliers, Jes Staley, Sensyne Health

Another four energy suppliers have gone bust in a single day as historic gas market highs continue to rip through the UK’s energy market amid fresh fears that Russia may curb gas supplies to Europe. The energy regulator, Ofgem, said the collapse of four small energy suppliers on Tuesday would leave about 24,000 households in need of a new supplier, and bring the total number of bust energy companies to 17 since the start of September, affecting more than 2 million households. – Guardian

NHS mobile test-and-trace units run by Mitie are cutting the guaranteed pay of workers by a third after winning a new contract from the government. The outsourcing firm, which employs about 1,000 people at mobile testing sites, has told workers that from 8 November they will be guaranteed pay for an eight-hour shift each day, rather than 12 hours, slashing secure pay to £80 a day from £120. – Guardian

Jes Staley is in line for bonus payouts worth up to £22m after quitting as chief executive of Barclays in the wake of an investigation into his links with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The banker – who is being treated as a “good leaver” after he stood down on Monday – is in line for as many as 11.4m shares valued at £22.5m if the bank hits targets in coming years, according to its annual report. – Telegraph

New RAF drones will cost the taxpayer an extra £300 million because of delays by the MoD, a report by the public accounts committee (PAC) on military waste has found. Parliament’s spending watchdog said “broken” systems for purchasing military kit by the MoD meant billions of pounds were being wasted by officials who “continually fail to learn” from their mistakes. – Telegraph

Lord Drayson, a former science and business minister, is attempting to take private the healthcare technology company he floated three years ago after a turbulent time on the markets. The Labour peer, 61, has approached the board of Sensyne Health requesting approval to speak to third-party investors to pursue a management buyout of the Aim-quoted company. – The Times

An industrial products provider has scrapped plans for an initial public offering in London, citing “difficult ongoing conditions”. Rubix Group, owned by Advent International, the private equity firm, said that it had received strong backing for its business model and strategy from institutional investors, but added that it believed now might not be the right time for a listing. – The Times