Wednesday newspaper round-up: Food security, Tesla, furlough

Kam Kumar
December 15, 2021
In the Press
Farmers have accused the government of failing to listen to their warnings over the future of domestic food production, after concerns ministers would not increase the number of seasonal worker visas next year. The criticism came at a summit convened by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and attended by the environment minister, George Eustice, where food producers, processors and retailers urged government to fix supply chains to ensure food security. – Guardian

The biggest taxi firm in Paris said it was suspending the use of Model 3 Teslas in its fleet after a fatal accident in the French capital at the weekend. A driver lost control of his Tesla on Saturday night in the southeastern 13th district of Paris, killing one person and injuring 20, with three people in intensive care. Paris prosecutors on Saturday opened an investigation into the incident. – Guardian

Rishi Sunak must be ready to bring back the furlough scheme to save shops and restaurants, the International Monetary Fund has warned as the spread of the omicron variant threatens further restrictions on the economy. The international financial stability watchdog said the Chancellor should be ready to reintroduce targeted measures to limit the economic damage from any new rules. Whitehall officials are reportedly considering a “plan C” including mandating table service in pubs to ensure social distancing. – Telegraph

The City regulator gave a “free pass” to banking misconduct when it “wrongly” excluded about 10,000 businesses from a redress scheme for the mis-selling of interest rate hedging products, an independent review has found. John Swift QC concluded that the Financial Services Authority failed in its duties when it implemented an eligibility cap for victims of the scandal. – The Times

The energy watchdog is to apply more stringent checks on electricity and gas suppliers as part of a reform package designed to prevent a repeat of the crisis engulfing the industry. Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said providers would be subject to “robust stress testing”, with executives also placed under greater scrutiny. He wrote in the Financial Times that the watchdog would use more sophisticated data analysis. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

  • Financial services firms falling short on D&I according to new reboot. index
    December 13, 2021

    reboot., a network of senior financial services professionals working together to maintain the dialogue on race and racial inequality in the workplace, has today launched

  • M&G Investments’ 2022 market outlook
    December 13, 2021

    After a period of surprising outcomes for both equity and debt markets, both of which have reached record prices even after the global instability caused

  • NS&I: The increasing importance of cash in the financial planning process
    December 9, 2021

    Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I has been talking to IFA Magazine’s Sue Whitbread about the changing role of cash within clients’ portfolios.

  • Cyber fears as HMRC declares 17 serious data breaches to ICO
    December 13, 2021

    Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has reported a total of 17 serious data breaches to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) over a 15 month

  • Deepbridge’s Start-Ups in Focus: Zilico
    December 10, 2021

    GBI Magazine spoke to Sameer Kothari, Chief Executive Director of Zilico, to talk about his Start-Up journey, and how the Deepbridge Life Sciences EIS scheme influenced

  • Why now is the time to invest in sustainability and climatetech ventures
    December 9, 2021

    Jake Wombwell-Povey, Investment Director at Vala Capital, shares why the compelling combination of government resources, consumer demand, technological innovation, corporate necessity and investor appetite has

  • Lifetime ISA property limit should have risen by £100,000, as house price inflation hits pre-crash levels
    December 12, 2021

    Halifax House Price Index shows house price inflation at highest since 2006 Soaring house prices mean the £450,000 property limit for Lifetime ISA savings should

  • Aegon’s Steven Cameron sets out what advisers should look out for in 2022
    December 13, 2021

    Steven Cameron, Pensions Director at Aegon, discusses what advisers should look out for in 2022. Cameron (pictured) comments on: Rising inflation Consumer investment strategy National

  • It’s a mistake to ban the home charging grant says loveelectric
    December 11, 2021

    “The Government could put the brakes on EV sales by binning the home charging grant” according to Loveelectric Steve Tigar (pictured), entrepreneur and CEO of

  • What is intergenerational wealth planning?
    December 13, 2021

    By Lorraine Denton, Chartered financial planner at Punter Southall Wealth Over the next thirty years, an estimated £5.5 trillion is due to be passed from

More Articles

