Wednesday newspaper round-up: Greensill, HS2, Just Eat Takeaway

David Cameron lobbied ministers and senior officials 56 times at the height of the pandemic in an increasingly desperate attempt to beg the government to support a controversial bank he worked for and owned a stake in. The scale of the former prime minister’s chummy lobbying – by text, WhatsApp, email and phone calls – on behalf of Greensill Capital was revealed by Parliament’s Treasury select committee on Tuesday. – Guardian

A senior manager at Goldman Sachs in London has quit the US investment bank after making millions from investing in Dogecoin, the joke crypto asset which has risen by more than 1,000% in value this year. City sources said Aziz McMahon, a managing director and head of emerging market sales, had resigned from the bank after making money from investing in the digital currency based on the Doge internet meme. – Guardian

Campaigners have urged Boris Johnson not to abandon a high-speed rail link connecting Leeds to London after the Queen’s Speech stoked fresh fears that the £32bn eastern branch of HS2 could be axed. Ministers will press ahead with the western portion of HS2 which will link Manchester to the capital in a new bill unveiled alongside today’s speech setting out the Government’s agenda. – Telegraph

The boss of Just Eat Takeaway.com aimed an astonishing rant at analysts yesterday, claiming that “some can’t even do basic maths”. Jitse Groen, who runs the FTSE 100 food delivery group, tweeted that he was “amazed how bad these analysts have become”, adding: “All of them mix up definitions. It’s unbelievable.” It was unclear what prompted the tirade, particularly as it was launched in the wake of an upgrade by analysts at Exane of Just Eat Takeaway’s shares from “underperform” to “neutral”. – The Times

A group of MPs has called on the governor of the Bank of England to intervene in the proposed sale of the mutual insurer LV= to a private equity group. They are concerned that the board of LV= may be misleading its 1.25 million members and have asked Andrew Bailey to take a look at the proposal and the background to it. – The Times