Wednesday newspaper round-up: House prices, Bitcoin, retailers

The total value of homes sold in the UK is expected to reach £461bn this year, a jump of 46% on 2020, indicating the current housing market boom is likely to continue, according to a new prediction. The property website Zoopla said its projections indicated the property market in 2021 was on course to be the busiest for 14 years. – Guardian

An ad campaign telling the public that “it’s time to buy” bitcoin has been banned after the advertising watchdog ruled that it was irresponsible and misleading. The high-profile campaign, which has featured heavily across the London underground and the capital’s bus network since December, ran with the strapline “If you’re seeing bitcoin on the underground, it’s time to buy”. – Guardian

The Government is preparing measures to block foreign companies from listing in London on the grounds of national security if they are suspected of disreputable behaviour or weak governance standards. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, will begin consulting on the plans as soon as next month, in a bid to clean up the Square Mile and improve its reputation. Ministers could be given fresh powers to take a more active role in interventions, if they suspect a flotation is not in the national interest. – Telegraph

Investment plans are being stepped up by retailers as they prepare for an expected rise in sales over the summer, according to a report by the CBI. In its latest Distributive Trades Survey, the business organisation found that investment intentions for the coming year had risen at the fastest pace since February 1994. A net balance of 35 per cent of companies said that they planned to invest in their operations, up from -8 per cent in February. – The Times

Businesses are at their most confident about taking on more staff since 2016. A survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation has found that business confidence in making hiring and investment decisions rose by 15 percentage points between February and April to a net balance of 28 per cent. Employers’ confidence in the economy also increased significantly to a net balance of -10 per cent, the highest level since August 2018. – The Times