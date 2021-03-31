X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Wednesday newspaper round-up: Liberty Steel, Serco, Archegos

WebFinancialGroupbyWebFinancialGroup
March 31, 2021
in Share Cast Feed
Share this story
Share this story

When Boris Johnson announced the first stay-at-home order, effectively shutting down whole sections of the economy, it was hoped the tide could be turned within 12 weeks. As many months later, lockdown measures are being relaxed for a third time and Britain still faces a lengthy road to recovery from the worst recession for 300 years. As restrictions ease, the chief economist at the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, warned that despite the reopening of the economy, the risk of a “jobs equivalent of long Covid” remains for workers across the country. – Guardian
The government “talks a good game” on supporting steelmakers but should set targets for the use of British steel in big infrastructure projects, the industry trade body has said. As the financial turmoil threatening 5,000 jobs at Liberty Steel reignited concern about the sector, UK Steel said ministers had failed to come up with practical action to arrest the decline of an industry that has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent years. – Guardian

Senior managers at outsourcer Serco carried out a “fraud on the taxpayer” by hiding the scale of its profits so that civil servants would not cut payments from the public purse, a court heard. The FTSE 250 firm made a £27m profit from keeping track of criminals and defendants for the Ministry of Justice between 2010 and 2012, but claimed it had only made £15m, prosecutors allege. – Telegraph

Regulators are questioning banks’ multibillion-dollar fire sale of shares in the past few days which were linked to the stricken investment firm Archegos Capital Management. America’s Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK are examining the actions of several banks over the way they unloaded large blocks of shares after US-based Archegos failed to meet margin calls. – The Times

Britain’s biggest fund management house opposed the election of more than 4,700 company directors around the world last year as it voiced concerns about their corporate governance. The investment arm of Legal & General, the FTSE 100 insurer, said that it had conducted 21 per cent more engagements with companies compared with 2019 as it stepped up its efforts to force change at businesses. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

  • Haatch Ventures recruits Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate
    March 29, 2021

    Haatch Ventures has recruited Jeremy Luzinda as Investment Associate after an exciting 12 months that has seen Haatch Ventures invest in 13 new companies and

  • UK households pay down debt through winter lockdown
    March 29, 2021

    Squeezed savings, lower income from employment and less money available to spend kept UK household finances under pressure in the opening quarter of 2021 despite

  • Beware the ESG momentum trade
    March 24, 2021

    Mark Northway, Investment Manager at Sparrows Capital, shares his thoughts about the momentum behind ESG investing and reminds investors to keep a cool head following

  • Introducing… Gavin Delaney, CEO of Hy-genie
    March 24, 2021

    What was your life like before Hy-genie? I have been involved throughout my career with early-stage businesses, especially with medical devices and NHS partnerships, so

  • Vanguard launches new ESG ETF
    March 25, 2021

    Vanguard launches a new ESG focused ETF today, designed to serve as a core building block for ESG-aware portfolios. Fong Yee Chan, head of ESG

  • BMO Private Equity Trust returns 22.7%
    March 26, 2021

    BMO Private Equity Trust PLC today announces its unaudited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.   Financial Highlights Net Asset Value (NAV)

  • How to get the most out of your introducers, today
    March 25, 2021

    As financial advice and planning businesses adapt to the demands of remote working, are there some golden nuggets which can be applied to working with

  • Calculus Capital delivers 6x return with ActiveOps listing
    March 29, 2021

    Calculus Capital portfolio company ActiveOps has completed a successful Initial Public Offering on the Alternative Investment Market, generating a 6x return for Calculus EIS investors.

  • The superfund tightrope
    March 25, 2021

    In the Government’s tax policy paper yesterday, the tax treatment of superfunds is an area that was mentioned in relation to defined benefit (DB) pension

  • UK pensions system disadvantages women
    March 29, 2021

    Barnett Waddingham’s analysis into defined contribution (DC) pension schemes reveals that there is a stark disparity in wealth at retirement, with there being a 25

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine