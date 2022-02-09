Wednesday newspaper round-up: NI rise, BrewDog, Sensyne Health

Almost a third of bus services in England could be axed within weeks if the government does not make “critical decisions” to extend emergency funding, bus operators have warned. Bus services were supported by grants during the pandemic when customers were advised to avoid unnecessary travel, but funding is due to expire on 5 April, with passenger numbers still only about 70% of pre-pandemic levels. – Guardian

The number of UK households classed as destitute could rise by nearly a third to more than 1 million this spring after the government adds an increase in national insurance to the wider cost of living squeeze, a thinktank has warned. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) urged ministers to reconsider the tax increase after it said destitution – which it defines as an inability to buy basic essentials – could increase by 30% in the next financial year if households are faced with a combination of rising inflation, higher bills and a greater tax burden. – Guardian

Bosses at BrewDog have failed to go far enough in overhauling the beer company’s “toxic” culture, a group of former employees have said. The brewer’s former workers said “some progress has been made” at the company since they published an open letter last summer in which they accused management of creating a culture of fear. – Telegraph

London has been dealt a huge blow after SoftBank indicated it planned to list the British microchip company Arm in New York. Masayoshi Son, chief executive of SoftBank, the Japanese technology investor which bought Arm in 2016, quashed hopes that one of Britain’s most successful technology firms would return to the London stock market yesterday [Tues], announcing it was most likely to pursue a public offering on the Nasdaq. – The Times

Shareholders will be unable to attend a vote on an emergency financing of Sensyne Health this week, with the troubled healthcare technology company citing confirmed Covid-19 cases. Sensyne said that the meeting in Oxford would now be held as a closed event on Friday, with the minimum number of members legally required to be present to form a quorum. – The Times