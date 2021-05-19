Wednesday newspaper round-up: Shell, TfL, Andrea Orcel

Shell has faced a significant shareholder rebellion on a vote calling for the oil company to set firm targets to wind down fossil fuel production. A shareholder resolution calling for the Anglo-Dutch company to set binding carbon emissions reduction targets received 30% of votes at the oil company’s annual meeting on Tuesday. – Guardian

The New York attorney general’s office has opened a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s company, increasing the legal risk for the former president and his family. Attorney general Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits. – Guardian

Transport for London has been given a stay of execution as bailout talks reach a deadlock over the £150m cost to reopen Hammersmith bridge. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, granted TfL a 10-day extension after the most recent taxpayer funding expired. He said it would allow “for a longer-term offer to be made to move TfL onto a more financially sustainable footing”. – Telegraph

One of the City’s most successful bankers has reduced his legal claim against Santander to about 67 million, down from the 112 million he initially demanded after it rescinded a job offer. Andrea Orcel, 58, will appear in a court in Madrid today to bring a case against the Spanish bank, arguing that it had wrongly reversed its decision make him chief executive two years ago. The hearing has been highly anticipated as Ana Botín, Santander’s executive chairwoman and one of the most senior figures in international finance, will appear as a witness. Roberto di Bernardini, Santander’s chief talent officer, also will give evidence. – The Times

Standard Life Aberdeen has set out plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by having its employees monitor their carbon footprint while working from home. The fund management group said that home working by staff had become its single biggest source of emissions after most of its employees switched to remote working because of the pandemic. – The Times