Wednesday newspaper round-up: Supply chain issues, Multiverse, easyJet

Britain’s supply chain strain could last until after Christmas, Boris Johnson has admitted as he urged motorists to stop panic-buying fuel by insisting supplies were “improving” – despite thousands of forecourts remaining dry. The prime minister intervened after being accused by Labour of “reducing the country to chaos” with car queues continuing to build up and fights breaking out at petrol stations, while teachers and hospital workers were left unable to get to work. – Guardian

Almost 2.5 million BT customers could receive up to Â£500 each after a tribunal approved an attempt to launch a class action against the telecoms company over claims it overcharged them for their landline telephone services. The competition appeal tribunal (CAT) has allowed Justin Le Patourel, the founder of consumer group Collective Action on Landlines (Call), to bring the landmark Â£600m case on behalf of 2.3 million landline-only customers against BT. – Guardian

Euan Blair, son of former prime minister Tony Blair, has amassed a paper fortune of more than Â£160m after securing a record investment for his education technology start-up. Multiverse, which aims to reduce reliance on university graduates by connecting major companies and tech firms with apprentices and school leavers, achieved a valuation of $875m (Â£646m) by clinching new backing from US investors. – Telegraph

The easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has lost his grip on the budget airline he launched a quarter of a century ago after the company raised Â£1.2bn of extra cash. Sir Stelios’s blocking stake has been diluted after he chose not to purchase new shares in a rights issue following a takeover swoop by low-cost rival Wizz Air. – Telegraph

Shareholders in Wise, the money transfer group, are expected to seek an explanation after its billionaire co-founder and chief executive was named, shamed and fined as a “deliberate defaulter” by HM Revenue & Customs.” Kristo Kaarmann was placed on a list of “deliberate tax defaulters” by HMRC, raising questions about his fitness to head an authorised financial institution. – The Times