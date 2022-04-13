Wednesday newspaper round-up: Twitter, airport chaos, Imperial Brands, Glencore

A Twitter shareholder is suing Elon Musk for failing to disclose that he had bought a substantial stake in the company, affecting share prices. The Tesla CEO revealed on 4 April that he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Shares in the social media company soared, as investors viewed the move as a vote of confidence from the richest man in the world. – Guardian

More than one in eight privately rented homes in England pose a serious threat to people’s health and safety, costing the NHS about £340m a year, according to a report from a committee of MPs. It also uncovered evidence of unlawful discrimination, with an estimated one in four landlords unwilling to let to non-British passport holders. – Guardian

Priti Patel was warned a month ago about a looming wave of travel chaos after passport control staff were sent to deal with the Dover migrant crisis instead. Airline chiefs told the Home Secretary in March that a lack of Border Force workers could spark massive passenger queues at terminals across Britain. – Telegraph

US regulators have banned Imperial Brands’ myblu vaping device after a review found there was a lack of evidence they would protect public health, in a blow for the tobacco industry’s transition from cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration has issued marketing denial orders for several myblu electronic nicotine delivery products. After considering their design and manufacturing it concluded the applications “did not demonstrate that the potential benefit to smokers who switch completely or significantly reduce their cigarette use would outweigh the risk to youth”. – The Times

Glencore funded two Russian refinery businesses whose owners are close associates of President Putin, documents show. The FTSE 100 commodities giant has sought to play down its links to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, saying that its trading exposure to Russia is “not material”. But newly uncovered documents show that in recent years it has had more extensive dealings benefiting senior figures close to the regime than previously reported. – The Times