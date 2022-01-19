X

Wednesday newspaper round-up: Unilever, Together Energy, Royal Mail

Louise NewmanbyLouise Newman
January 19, 2022
in In the Press
Unilever has been warned that buying GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer products arm is likely to substantially swell its debt pile and could trigger a “multi-notch downgrade” to its credit rating. Ratings agency Fitch said Unilever would not be able to keep hold of its current A rating with a stable outlook beyond 2024-2025, and would be cut to BBB, if it were to acquire GSK’s consumer products division or another large business. – Guardian
Together Energy has become the latest supplier to go bust weeks after the struggling council-owned company assured its customers that the business was stable despite record-high gas market prices. The energy regulator, Ofgem, will appoint a new supplier to take on the 176,000 households affected by the collapse of Together Energy, and its subsidiary Bristol Energy, which are part-owned by Warrington borough council. – Guardian

A data intelligence firm partly owned by an influential Tory backbencher has won a government contract to monitor foreign takeovers of British companies, under new laws to curb Chinese and Russian influence. Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the foreign affairs select committee, is a shareholder in Business Funding Research Ltd, which trades as Beauhurst. – Telegraph

Letters and parcel deliveries are subject to unprecedented delays as Royal Mail struggles with thousands of staff absences, demand for Covid-19 tests and a deluge of Christmas returns. Around 15,000 – or one in seven – of the postal service’s workers were sick or isolating as the omicron variant spread in the first week of January. The figure still stood at 13,000 last week, double the normal level for this time of year. – Telegraph

A luxury penthouse flat on the edge of Regent’s Park in London is at the centre of a $131 million legal battle between Barclays and the tycoon behind two FTSE 350 companies that collapsed amid a fraud scandal. The property off Prince Albert Road is among assets belonging to Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty, the founder of NMC Health and Finablr, over which the bank has been granted a worldwide freezing and asset disclosure order. – The Times

This Week’s Most Read

  • Fundsmith hints at bumpy ride
    January 12, 2022

    Terry Smith’s annual letter to shareholders reports a slight underperformance of the MSCI World Index over one year Despite the value rally, quality stocks outperformed

  • David Bowie-style cremations booming on star’s anniversary amid affordability squeeze
    January 16, 2022

    Starman was among the first to opt for secret “direct cremation” without mourners or a service in 2016 Last year the numbers doubled to almost

  • Succession Wealth acquires Pannells FP adding £1.4bn in AUM
    January 17, 2022

    Succession Wealth has announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Pannells Financial Planning, one of the UK’s leading Financial Planning businesses. Pannells currently

  • The Openwork Partnership boosts PMI proposition with Usay Compare
    January 14, 2022

    The Openwork Partnership, one of the UK’s largest and longest established financial advice networks, is further enhancing its protection proposition by launching a private medical

  • Invesco’s Paul Jackson – The Aristotle List: 10 improbable but possible outcomes for 2022
    January 17, 2022

    By Invesco’s Global Head of Asset Allocation Paul Jackson It is time to forget central scenarios and think about improbable but possible outcomes. Market sentiment

  • The leisure industry’s bounce-back, why should investors be interested?
    January 12, 2022

    Edition Capital are an EIS investor into the leisure and entertainment industry; we spoke to Partner, Harry Heartfield, about the leisure industry’s bounce-back and why

  • MainStreet Partners announces ESG Champions for 2022
    January 18, 2022

    BNP Paribas Asset Management and Triodos Investment Management scoop Best Asset Manager and Best Boutique respectively. MainStreet Partners, the London-based ESG Advisory and Portfolio Analytics firm, has today announced the winners

  • HMRC’s cash take from tax compliance investigations falls by 28% to £1.1bn
    January 15, 2022

    Increase in tax evasion investigations likely as HMRC looks to find funds from elsewhere Crypto investors and buy-to-let landlords likely to be looked into HMRC’s

  • Seraphim space predictions for 2022
    January 17, 2022

    Mark Boggett, CEO of Seraphim Space, the world’s first space tech investment fund, shares his 2022 predictions for the Space Industry. 2021 saw many breakthroughs

  • Gen Z seek ethical workplaces as environ-mental health burden bites
    January 13, 2022

    18-22 year olds will turn down roles and take pay cuts to work with their preferred employers Two in three feel anxious due to high

