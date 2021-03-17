Wednesday preview: Fed policy meeting in the spotlight

All eyes on Wednesday will be on the US central bank as policymakers at the Federal Reserve meet to decide on rates.

Consensus is for no change in the monetary authority’s policy settings.

According to Barclays Research, fiscal stimulus in the pipeline Stateside was focused on the short-term, so that the Fed’s view of the economy’s fundamentals out to 2023 would not be much changed.

So too therefore, no change was expected in the Fed’s outlook for rates over that time-frame.

Instead, in his post-meeting presser, Barclays expected that Fed chief, Jerome Powell, would push back against expectations for policy rate firming.

“For now, we think the committee will be content to employ communications to influence expectations, keeping its heavier artillery (such as lengthening the duration of monthly treasury purchases, a “twist” operation, or even yield curve control) in reserve.”

Across the Channel meanwhile the spotlight was expected to be on a final reading for euro area consumer prices covering the month of February.

No major economic releases are due out in the UK.

Wednesday 17 March

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Ideagen, K3 Capital Group

QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE

Unilever

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Building Permits (US) (12:30)

Consumer Price Index (EU) (10:00)

Crude Oil Inventories (US) (15:30)

Housing Starts (US) (12:30)

MBA Mortgage Applications (US) (11:00)

Retail Sales (US) (12:30)

FINALS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Dignity, Empiric Student Property , Ferrexpo, Hostelworld Group , Kape Technologies, MPAC Group, Science In Sport, Tribal Group

EGMS

Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd GDR (Reg S)

AGMS

Aura Energy Limited NPV (DI), LPA Group, Safestore Holdings

FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust