Week ahead: Fed, BoE and activity PMIs in focus

Stock markets are recovering from the lows of the session as the week heads to a close, after the sudden bout of volatility yesterday that seemed to point to a renewed selloff.
The focus in financial markets over the coming week will continue to be on central banks, especially the US Federal Reserve.
For those market observers who think the Fed passed up the opportunity to push back on the recent rise in government bond yields, the current week is likely to prove especially interesting.
A steady stream of Fed speakers is scheduled to take to the podium throughout the week, including chairman Jerome Powell himself on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is also due to give a speech, on Tuesday, which will be closely watched for further insights into his thinking following the previous week’s MPC decision.
Rate decisions are also expected in the People’s Republic of China and in Switzerland, on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.
Key UK economic releases were also set for release, including the February employment report, on Tuesday, a reading on consumer prices in February, on Wednesday, and for retail sales on Friday.
Also expected on Wednesday was a raft of preliminary Purchasing Managers Indices for factory and services activity in the UK, euro area and US.
Monday 22 March
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Current Account (EU) (09:00)
Existing Home Sales (US) (14:00)
FINALS
BlackBird, Centamin (DI), Kingfisher, MD Medical Group Investments GDR (Reg S), Yew Grove Reit (CDI)
ANNUAL REPORT
Taylor Wimpey
EGMS
Etalon Group GDR (Reg S)
AGMS
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 , Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2
Tuesday 23 March
INTERIMS
Essensys , MJ Hudson Group NPV, YouGov
INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
BHP Group
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Current Account (US) (12:30)
New Homes Sales (US) (14:00)
FINALS
Alliance Pharma, Arrow Global Group, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, DP Eurasia N.V. (DI) , Elementis, Energean , Ergomed , Etalon Group GDR (Reg S), H&T Group, Henry Boot, Judges Scientific, LongBoat Energy (Reg S), Loopup Group , Luceco , M. P. Evans Group, Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) , Old Mutual Limited NPV (DI), Personal Group Holdings, The Pebble Group, Zotefoams
EGMS
UK Mortgages Limited
AGMS
Bankmuscat (S.A.O.G) GDR (Reg S), Blackrock North American Income Trust , Crest Nicholson Holdings, Standard Life Private Equity Trust, Wynnstay Group
UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Claimant Count Rate (07:00)
Unemployment Rate (07:00)
FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Driver Group
Wednesday 24 March
INTERIMS
Applied Graphene Materials , Bellway, Softcat
INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust, St James’s Place
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Crude Oil Inventories (US) (14:30)
Durable Goods Orders (US) (12:30)
MBA Mortgage Applications (US) (11:00)
Q4
MHP SE GDR (Reg S)
FINALS
Anglo Pacific Group, Burford Capital NPV (DI), Circassia Group , CPP Group, ECSC Group, Kenmare Resources (CDI), Keywords Studios, MHP SE GDR (Reg S), Pendragon, Sopheon , Strix Group , Tclarke , Telit Communications
AGMS
Arden Partners, Blackrock Throgmorton Trust, Highway Capital, Hyundai Motor Company GDR (Reg S), LG Electronics Inc GDS (Reg S), Mitchells & Butlers, N4 Pharma , Oxford Biodynamics , Pantheon Resources, Rights & Issues Investment Trust , Shanta Gold Ltd.
TRADING ANNOUNCEMENTS
Diploma
UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Consumer Price Index (07:00)
Producer Price Index (07:00)
Retail Price Index (07:00)
Thursday 25 March
INTERIMS
Genedrive
INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Springfield Properties
INTERIM EX-DIVIDEND DATE
Close Brothers Group, Ferguson, TR European Growth Trust, Volution Group
QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE
Tetragon Financial Group Limited
QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE
British American Tobacco, Mercantile Investment Trust (The), Total SE, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.NPV (CDI)
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Continuing Claims (US) (12:30)
GFK Consumer Confidence (GER) (07:00)
Gross Domestic Product (US) (12:30)
Initial Jobless Claims (US) (12:30)
M3 Money Supply (EU) (09:00)
Personal Consumption Expenditures (US) (12:30)
GMS
AB Ignitis Grupe GDR (Reg S), Emmerson, Tavistock Investments, Tavistock Investments
FINALS
Allied Minds , BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. NPV (DI), Biome Technologies, Ebiquity, Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (DI), Funding Circle Holdings , International Public Partnerships Ltd., Lamprell, Learning Technologies Group , Regional REIT Limited, Robinson, S4 Capital, Safestyle UK , Secure Trust Bank, SIG, Surgical Innovations Group, Tandem Group, Venture Life Group
ANNUAL REPORT
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (DI)
SPECIAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE
888 Holdings, Ferguson, Ferrexpo
AGMS
Banco Santander S.A., Micro Focus International, SK Telecom Co Ltd. ADS, SSP Group , Sydbank A/S Sydbank Ord Shs, TUI AG Reg Shs (DI)
FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Jersey Electricity ‘A’ Shares
FINAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE
888 Holdings, BB Healthcare Trust (Red), CLS Holdings, Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (Bermuda), Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. (Jersey), Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Fidelity European Values, Glanbia (CDI), Globaldata, Hongkong Land Holding Ltd. (Bermuda), Hongkong Land Holding Ltd. (Jersey), Hongkong Land Holding Ltd. (Sing.Reg), IDOX, Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (Singapore Reg), Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (Bermuda), Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. (Jersey), Kingspan Group (CDI), NATWEST GROUP PLC ORD 100P, Nichols, Oakley Capital Investments Ltd. (DI), Pearson, Schroders, Schroders (Non-Voting), Vistry Group , XP Power Ltd. (DI)
Friday 26 March
INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Draper Esprit VCT, Mattioli Woods
QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE
BP, Diversified Gas & Oil, Honeycomb Investment Trust, Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd, RM Secured Direct Lending
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
IFO Business Climate (GER) (09:00)
IFO Current Assessment (GER) (09:00)
IFO Expectations (GER) (09:00)
Personal Consumption Expenditures (US) (12:30)
Personal Income (US) (12:30)
Personal Spending (US) (12:30)
U. of Michigan Confidence (US) (14:00)
GMS
Kape Technologies
FINALS
C&C Group (CDI)
EGMS
Datang International Power Generation Co Ltd.
AGMS
Beazley, CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.Kz GDR (Reg S) , PCF Group, Sigma Capital Group
UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Retail Sales (07:00)
FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Henderson Opportunities Trust, Impax Asset Management Group