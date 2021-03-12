Week ahead: Federal Reserve and Bank of England in focus

Financial markets’ focus will shift to the US and UK over the coming week, as rate-setters in both jurisdictions meet to decide on policy, on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Neither the Federal Reserve nor the Bank of England are expected to announce any policy changes, but remarks from policymakers will be carefully parsed for any guidance regarding how the recent rise in government bond yields might, or may not, be influencing their thinking.

Also key during the week will be a barrage of activity indicators referencing February due out in the Peoples Republic of China, on Monday.

They will be followed the next day by readings on monthly US industrial production and retail sales.

On home shore, the main economic report will arrive on Friday, in the shape of public sector net borrowing figures, also for February.

Across the Channel meanwhile, the spotlight will be on the ZEW institute’s economic sentiment index for March.

Monday 15 March

QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE

Canadian General Investments Ltd.

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Current Account (US) (12:30)

GMS

Coro Energy

FINALS

Diaceutics , HGCapital Trust

AGMS

Hardide

FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

LLoyds Banking Group 6.475% Non-Cum Pref Shares, Newcastle 12 5/8% Perm Int Bearing Shs #1000

Tuesday 16 March

INTERIMS

Ferguson, Litigation Capital Management Limited (DI), SCS Group

QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE

Merchants Trust

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Business Inventories (US) (14:00)

Capacity Utilisation (US) (13:15)

Import and Export Price Indices (US) (12:30)

Industrial Production (US) (13:15)

Retail Sales (US) (12:30)

Retail Sales Less Autos (US) (12:30)

Wholesale Price Index (GER) (07:00)

ZEW Survey (EU) – Economic Sentiment (10:00)

ZEW Survey (GER) – Current Situation (10:00)

ZEW Survey (GER) – Economic Sentiment (10:00)

GMS

Plus500 Ltd (DI)

FINALS

4Imprint Group, Antofagasta, Bakkavor Group , Bango, BioPharma Credit , Boku, Inc (DI) Reg S Cat 3/144A, Close Brothers Group, Computacenter, Costain Group, Fintel, Greggs, Harworth Group, Joint Stock Company National Atomic Company Kazatomprom GDR (Reg S) , KRM22, Polypipe Group , Sabre Insurance Group, STV Group, Team17 Group, Unite Group, Wood Group (John)

AGMS

Blue Prism Group, Starvest

TRADING ANNOUNCEMENTS

C&C Group

Wednesday 17 March

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Ideagen, K3 Capital Group

QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE

Unilever

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Building Permits (US) (12:30)

Consumer Price Index (EU) (10:00)

Crude Oil Inventories (US) (15:30)

Housing Starts (US) (12:30)

MBA Mortgage Applications (US) (11:00)

Retail Sales (US) (12:30)

FINALS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Dignity, Empiric Student Property , Ferrexpo, Hostelworld Group , Kape Technologies, MPAC Group, Science In Sport, Tribal Group

EGMS

Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd GDR (Reg S)

AGMS

Aura Energy Limited NPV (DI), LPA Group, Safestore Holdings

FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Blackrock Income And Growth Investment Trust

Thursday 18 March

INTERIMS

Ceres Power Holdings

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

FRP Advisory Group

INTERIM EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Brooks Macdonald Group, Clinigen Group, Craneware, Dunelm Group, JPMorgan Mid Cap Inv Trust, Livermore Investments Group Ltd., NWF Group

QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE

BlackRock World Mining Trust, Standard Life Private Equity Trust, Yew Grove Reit

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Balance of Trade (EU) (10:00)

Continuing Claims (US) (12:30)

Initial Jobless Claims (US) (12:30)

Philadelphia Fed Index (US) (12:30)

GMS

CML Microsystems, National World

FINALS

888 Holdings, Audioboom Group, Capital Limited (DI), Empresaria Group, Eve Sleep PLC, Fevertree Drinks, Genel Energy, National Express Group, Portmeirion Group, Restore, The Gym Group

SPECIAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Spirent Communications

EGMS

The Schiehallion Fund Limited NPV

AGMS

Amino Technologies, Bigdish NPV, Drum Income Plus Reit, IDOX, Impax Asset Management Group, Sureserve Group

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

BoE Interest Rate Decision (12:00)

FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Northamber, Treatt

FINAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Anglo American, CRH, CRH 7% ‘A’ Cum Prf Eur 1.27, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Maven Income & Growth 3 VCT, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd., RM, SEGRO, Spirent Communications

Friday 19 March

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

City of London Investment Group, Fonix Mobile , Home Reit

QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited NPV, Pershing Square Holdings Ltd NPV, Pershing Square Holdings Ltd NPV (USD)

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Producer Price Index (GER) (07:00)

GMS

Red Rock Resources

FINALS

Contour Global , Sanne Group

ANNUAL REPORT

Fisher (James) & Sons, Intertek Group, Intertek Group

AGMS

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited NPV

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

GFK Consumer Confidence (00:01)

Public Sector Net Borrowing (09:30)