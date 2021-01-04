(Sharecast News) – Investors’ focus over the coming week will be on a raft of survey results regarding manufacturing sector conditions around the globe and for the US jobs market.

The first survey results will be published in the People’s Republic of China UK and the Eurozone, on Monday, followed by equivalent data out of the US on Tuesday.

In parallel, traders will be keeping an eye out for a potential update from Pfizer and BioNTech confirming that their Covid-19 vaccine retains its efficacy against the novel coronavirus, despite the latest mutations detected.

Another potentially key event for financial markets will come on Tuesday, as voters in the US state of Georgia head to the polls in two run-off elections that will decide whether the Democrats or Republicans control the Senate.

Should the upper house of the US Congress go to the latter, that might pave the way for a torrent of new policy initiatives by the incoming Biden administration.

Lastly, on Friday the US Department of Labor will release its all-important non-farm payrolls report for December with consensus anticipating just a 100,000 person increase in hiring despite still sky-high levels of unemployment.

