(Sharecast News) – Investors’ focus over the coming week will be on a raft of survey results regarding manufacturing sector conditions around the globe and for the US jobs market.
The first survey results will be published in the People’s Republic of China UK and the Eurozone, on Monday, followed by equivalent data out of the US on Tuesday.
In parallel, traders will be keeping an eye out for a potential update from Pfizer and BioNTech confirming that their Covid-19 vaccine retains its efficacy against the novel coronavirus, despite the latest mutations detected.
Another potentially key event for financial markets will come on Tuesday, as voters in the US state of Georgia head to the polls in two run-off elections that will decide whether the Democrats or Republicans control the Senate.
Should the upper house of the US Congress go to the latter, that might pave the way for a torrent of new policy initiatives by the incoming Biden administration.
Lastly, on Friday the US Department of Labor will release its all-important non-farm payrolls report for December with consensus anticipating just a 100,000 person increase in hiring despite still sky-high levels of unemployment.
Monday 04 January
Final Dividend Payment Date
AVI Global Trust
Interim Dividend Payment Date
Clipper Logistics, Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust, Mckay Securities, Investec, Chelverton UK Dividend Trust
Quarterly Ex-Dividend Date
Total SE
Quarterly Payment Date
Land Securities Group, Blackrock North American Income Trust
UK Economic Announcements
PMI Manufacturing (09:30)
M4 Money Supply (09:30)
International Economic Announcements
PMI Manufacturing (GER) (08:55)
PMI Manufacturing (EU) (09:00)
PMI Manufacturing (US) (14:45)
Construction Spending (US) (15:00)
Tuesday 05 January
Trading Announcements
Next, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets
AGMs
Edenville Energy
Final Dividend Payment Date
Town Centre Securities
Interim Dividend Payment Date
Great Portland Estates, TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited
International Economic Announcements
Retail Sales (GER) (07:00)
Unemployment Rate (GER) (08:55)
M3 Money Supply (EU) (09:00)
ISM Services (US) (15:00)
ISM Manufacturing (US) (15:00)
Auto Sales (US) (20:30)
Wednesday 06 January
Trading Announcements
Greggs
Interim Dividend Payment Date
Severn Trent, Tate & Lyle, Gresham House Strategic
Special Dividend Payment Date
Braveheart Investment Group
Quarterly Payment Date
Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd
UK Economic Announcements
BRC Shop Price Index (00:01)
PMI Services (09:30)
International Economic Announcements
PMI Composite (GER) (08:55)
PMI Services (GER) (08:55)
PMI Services (EU) (09:00)
PMI Composite (EU) (09:00)
Producer Price Index (EU) (10:00)
Retail Sales (EU) (10:00)
MBA Mortgage Applications (US) (12:00)
PMI Composite (US) (14:45)
PMI Services (US) (14:45)
Factory Orders (US) (15:00)
Thursday 07 January
AGMs
Global Petroleum Ltd., Cambria Automobiles, Ormonde Mining
Quarterly Ex-Dividend Date
BMO UK High Income Trust, BMO Private Equity Trust, Marble Point Loan Financing Limited NPV
GMs
Value and Income Trust, DP Poland
Final Ex-Dividend Date
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust, Focusrite, Henderson European Focus Trust, Unicorn AIM VCT, Brewin Dolphin Holdings, UDG Healthcare Public, Limited Company, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, DotDigital Group, AB Dynamics,
AJ Bell
Interim Ex-Dividend Payment Date
Electrocomponents, Albion Venture Capital Trust, Wincanton, Total Produce, Hibernia Reit, BMO Global Smaller Companies, QinetiQ Group, F&C Investment Trust, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Murray International Trust, Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust, Northern 3 VCT, Puma VCT 12, Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust, Shires Income, Northern 2 VCT, Crystal Amber Fund Ltd., XPS Pensions Group, Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd, British Land Company, Aveva Group, Iomart Group, The Panoply Holdings, Bodycote, Invesco Enhanced Income Limited, Experian
Interim Dividend Payment Date
Bunzl, Caledonia Investments, Castings, Alliance Pharma, Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd. (EUR), Puma Vct 11
Special Ex-Dividend Date
BMO UK High Income Trust B Shares, Cairn Energy
Quarterly Ex-Dividend Date
BMO UK High Income Trust, BMO Private Equity Trust, Marble Point Loan Financing Limited NPV
UK Economic Announcements
PMI Construction (09:30)
International Economic Announcements
Factory Orders (GER) (07:00)
Industrial Confidence (EU) (10:00)
Consumer Confidence (EU) (10:00)
Business Climate Indicator (EU) (10:00)
Continuing Claims (US) (13:30)
Initial Jobless Claims (US) (13:30)
Friday 08 January
Finals
Intermediate Capital Group
Trading Announcements
Barratt Developments
EGMs
Lekoil Ltd (DI)
Final Dividend Payment Date
Bellway, Lok’n Store Group
Interim Dividend Payment Date
TR Property Inv Trust, LondonMetric Property, Homeserve, BMO Managed Portfolio Trust Inc Shs, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, Liontrust Asset Management, Pets at Home Group, Hill & Smith Holdings, Big Yellow Group, Circle Property, First Property Group, Residential Secure Income, Intermediate Capital Group, Personal Assets Trust, JPMorgan European Investment Trust Inc Shs, Severfield, Polar Capital Holdings
Quarterly Payment Date
Regional REIT Limited, Alpha Real Trust Ltd., Tritax Eurobox (GBP), Tritax Eurobox (EUR)
International Economic Announcements
Balance of Trade (GER) (07:00)
Current Account (GER) (07:00)
Industrial Production (GER) (07:00)
Unemployment Rate (EU) (10:00)
Non-Farm Payrolls (US) (13:30)
Unemployment Rate (US) (13:30)
Consumer Credit (US) (20:00)