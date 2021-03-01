Week ahead: US non-farm payrolls, Budget in focus

Investors focus at the start of the month will be on the US non-farm payrolls report for February, which is expected to show a somewhat stagnant US jobs market.
Analysts at Barclays Research anticipate that it will take more time for declines in Covid-19 case counts and improving mobility restrictions to translate into an improved jobs market.
Nevertheless, neither is the latest jobs report expected to reveal further worsening, with payrolls expected to have risen by 133,000 during the month following January’s print of 49,000.
Also on tap for the coming week, against the backdrop of rising government bond yields, is a speech by US Federal Reserve president, Jerome Powell, at a virtual event on Thursday hosted by the Wall Street Journal.
On home shores, all eyes will be on the Chancellor’s annual budget.
Barclays said it was unlikely “to deliver major changes to the near-term fiscal stance beyond higher corporation tax and extended pandemic support. We expect it to be a transition budget, with the government preparing the ground for more radical changes once the economy is on a stronger footing.”
Across the Channel meanwhile, monthly Purchasing Managers Indices for euro area manufacturing and services are scheduled for release on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.
Also due out are Chinese factory PMIs, on Sunday and Monday, followed by interest rate decisions in Australia and Malaysia on Tuesday and Thursday.
MONDAY 1 MARCH
FINALS
Reach, Bank of Ireland Group, BB Healthcare Trust (Red), Global Invacom Group Limited (DI), Centralnic Group, Globaldata, Quartix Holdings, Seplat, Petroleum Development Company (DI), Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE GDR (Reg S), Aggreko, AFC Energy, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd., Bunzl, Greencoat Renewables, Augean
INTERIMS
Craneware, Croma Security Solutions Group, Physiomics
TRADING ANNOUNCEMENTS
Halfords Group, 1Spatial, Speedy Hire
AGMs
Driver Group
ANNUAL REPORT
Bank of Ireland Group, BB Healthcare Trust (Red)
DRILLING REPORT
Alien Metals Limited NPV (DI), Lexington Gold Ltd (DI), Polymetal International, Blencowe Resources, Cora Gold Limited (DI)
INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
The Mission Group, Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited, Civitas Social Housing
QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE
Tetragon Financial Group Limited
QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE
JpMorgan China Growth & Income
UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Consumer Credit (09:30)
Mortgage Approvals (09:30)
PMI Manufacturing (09:30)
M4 Money Supply (09:30)
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
PMI Manufacturing (GER) (08:55)
PMI Manufacturing (EU) (09:00)
PMI Manufacturing (US) (14:45)
ISM Prices Paid (US) (15:00)
ISM Manufacturing (US) (15:00)
Construction Spending (US) (15:00)
TUESDAY 2 MARCH
FINALS
Synectics, Uniphar, Taylor Wimpey, Travis Perkins, Apax Global Alpha Limited, XP Power Ltd. (DI), Fresnillo, Signature, Aviation, Flutter Entertainment, Intertek Group, Dalata Hotel Group, Rotork, Robert Walters, IWG, Devro
INTERIMS
Supermarket Income Reit, Renalytix Ai (Reg S), Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited, Hotel Chocolat Group
Q2
Renalytix Ai (Reg S)
Q3
Ashtead Group
AGMs
JPMorgan Russian Securities, River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust
Redx Pharma
ANNUAL REPORT
Apax Global Alpha Limited
INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited, Pembroke Vct B
UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Nationwide House Price Index (07:00)
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Retail Sales (GER) (07:00)
Unemployment Rate (GER) (08:55)
Auto Sales (US) (20:30)
WEDNESDAY 3 MARCH
FINALS
Avast, Getbusy, Persimmon, Polymetal International, Pagegroup, Vivo Energy, Nichols, Allergy Therapeutics
TRADING ANNOUNCEMENTS
Biffa
AGMs
Gunsynd, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust
UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
BRC Shop Price Index (00:01)
PMI Services (09:30)
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
PMI Services (GER) (08:55)
PMI Composite (GER) (08:55)
PMI Services (EU) (09:00)
PMI Composite (EU) (09:00)
Producer Price Index (EU) (10:00)
MBA Mortgage Applications (US) (12:00)
PMI Composite (US) (14:45)
PMI Services (US) (14:45)
ISM Services (US) (15:00)
ISM Prices Paid (US) (15:00)
THURSDAY 4 MARCH
FINALS
Coats Group, Cairn Homes, CRH, Synthomer, Melrose Industries, Vesuvius, Entain, Schroders, Vistry Group
Aviva, Hunting, Meggitt, Spire Healthcare Group, Mail.ru Group Ltd GDR (Reg S), Morgan Advanced Materials
Franchise Brands, Hutchison China Meditech Ltd, Rentokil Initial, Rathbone Brothers, William Hill
INTERIMS
Origin Enterprises, Galliford Try, Ruffer Investment Company Ltd Red PTG Pref Shares
Q4
Mail.ru Group Ltd GDR (Reg S)
TRADING ANNOUNCEMENTS
Hansard Global
AGMs
Chemring Group, Jersey Electricity ‘A’ Shares, ECO Animal Health Group
FINAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE
Safestore Holdings, Rio Tinto, Standard Chartered, Rights & Issues Investment Trust, Scottish American Inv Company
INTERIM EX-DIVIDEND DATE
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, St James’s Place, Genus, Fonix Mobile, BHP Group, Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Henderson Diversified Income Ltd., Oxford Instruments, Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust RED, Draper Esprit VCT, Personal Assets Trust, Utilico Emerging Markets Ltd (DI), Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited, Warehouse Reit, Ricardo, Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited NPV, VPC Specialty Lending Investments, Springfield Properties, Berkeley Group Holdings (The), MJ Gleeson, City of London Investment Group, Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income, Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust, Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited NPV, Crown Place VCT, Renishaw, Ashmore Group
SPECIAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE
Sylvania Platinum Ltd (DI), Rio Tinto, Hunters Property
QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE
Honeycomb Investment Trust, RM Secured Direct Lending, Diversified Gas & Oil, UIL Limited (DI), Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust, Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd, Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust, HICL Infrastructure, Regional REIT Limited
UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
PMI Construction (09:30
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Retail Sales (EU) (10:00)
Unemployment Rate (EU) (10:00)
Continuing Claims (US) (13:30)
Initial Jobless Claims (US) (13:30)
Factory Orders (US) (15:00)
FRIDAY 5 MARCH
FINALS
Convatec Group, AIB Group, Global Ports Investments GDR (REG S), Pearson
AGMs
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust RED, Mila Resources
GMs
Argo Blockchain
ANNUAL REPORT
AIB Group, Keras Resources
FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Oxford Metrics, Renew Holdings, Baronsmead Second Venture Trust, Baronsmead Venture Trust, Gulf Investment Fund
INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE
Secure Income Reit, Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (EUR), Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited, British Smaller Companies VCT 2, GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited, NCC Group, CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Residential Secure Income, Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd, DWF Group, Foresight Solar Fund Limited
QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE
General Electric Co (CDI)
QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE
ICG Enterprise Trust, JPMorgan Claverhouse Inv Trust, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Halifax House Price Index (08:30)
INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS
Factory Orders (GER) (07:00)
Non-Farm Payrolls (US) (13:30)
Unemployment Rate (US) (13:30)
Consumer Credit (US) (20:00)