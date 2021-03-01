Week ahead: US non-farm payrolls, Budget in focus

Investors focus at the start of the month will be on the US non-farm payrolls report for February, which is expected to show a somewhat stagnant US jobs market.

Analysts at Barclays Research anticipate that it will take more time for declines in Covid-19 case counts and improving mobility restrictions to translate into an improved jobs market.

Nevertheless, neither is the latest jobs report expected to reveal further worsening, with payrolls expected to have risen by 133,000 during the month following January’s print of 49,000.

Also on tap for the coming week, against the backdrop of rising government bond yields, is a speech by US Federal Reserve president, Jerome Powell, at a virtual event on Thursday hosted by the Wall Street Journal.

On home shores, all eyes will be on the Chancellor’s annual budget.

Barclays said it was unlikely “to deliver major changes to the near-term fiscal stance beyond higher corporation tax and extended pandemic support. We expect it to be a transition budget, with the government preparing the ground for more radical changes once the economy is on a stronger footing.”

Across the Channel meanwhile, monthly Purchasing Managers Indices for euro area manufacturing and services are scheduled for release on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Also due out are Chinese factory PMIs, on Sunday and Monday, followed by interest rate decisions in Australia and Malaysia on Tuesday and Thursday.

MONDAY 1 MARCH

FINALS

Reach, Bank of Ireland Group, BB Healthcare Trust (Red), Global Invacom Group Limited (DI), Centralnic Group, Globaldata, Quartix Holdings, Seplat, Petroleum Development Company (DI), Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE GDR (Reg S), Aggreko, AFC Energy, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd., Bunzl, Greencoat Renewables, Augean

INTERIMS

Craneware, Croma Security Solutions Group, Physiomics

TRADING ANNOUNCEMENTS

Halfords Group, 1Spatial, Speedy Hire

AGMs

Driver Group

ANNUAL REPORT

Bank of Ireland Group, BB Healthcare Trust (Red)

DRILLING REPORT

Alien Metals Limited NPV (DI), Lexington Gold Ltd (DI), Polymetal International, Blencowe Resources, Cora Gold Limited (DI)

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

The Mission Group, Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited, Civitas Social Housing

QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Tetragon Financial Group Limited

QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE

JpMorgan China Growth & Income

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Consumer Credit (09:30)

Mortgage Approvals (09:30)

PMI Manufacturing (09:30)

M4 Money Supply (09:30)

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

PMI Manufacturing (GER) (08:55)

PMI Manufacturing (EU) (09:00)

PMI Manufacturing (US) (14:45)

ISM Prices Paid (US) (15:00)

ISM Manufacturing (US) (15:00)

Construction Spending (US) (15:00)

TUESDAY 2 MARCH

FINALS

Synectics, Uniphar, Taylor Wimpey, Travis Perkins, Apax Global Alpha Limited, XP Power Ltd. (DI), Fresnillo, Signature, Aviation, Flutter Entertainment, Intertek Group, Dalata Hotel Group, Rotork, Robert Walters, IWG, Devro

INTERIMS

Supermarket Income Reit, Renalytix Ai (Reg S), Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited, Hotel Chocolat Group

Q2

Renalytix Ai (Reg S)

Q3

Ashtead Group

AGMs

JPMorgan Russian Securities, River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Redx Pharma

ANNUAL REPORT

Apax Global Alpha Limited

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited, Pembroke Vct B

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Nationwide House Price Index (07:00)

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Retail Sales (GER) (07:00)

Unemployment Rate (GER) (08:55)

Auto Sales (US) (20:30)

WEDNESDAY 3 MARCH

FINALS

Avast, Getbusy, Persimmon, Polymetal International, Pagegroup, Vivo Energy, Nichols, Allergy Therapeutics

TRADING ANNOUNCEMENTS

Biffa

AGMs

Gunsynd, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

BRC Shop Price Index (00:01)

PMI Services (09:30)

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

PMI Services (GER) (08:55)

PMI Composite (GER) (08:55)

PMI Services (EU) (09:00)

PMI Composite (EU) (09:00)

Producer Price Index (EU) (10:00)

MBA Mortgage Applications (US) (12:00)

PMI Composite (US) (14:45)

PMI Services (US) (14:45)

ISM Services (US) (15:00)

ISM Prices Paid (US) (15:00)

THURSDAY 4 MARCH

FINALS

Coats Group, Cairn Homes, CRH, Synthomer, Melrose Industries, Vesuvius, Entain, Schroders, Vistry Group

Aviva, Hunting, Meggitt, Spire Healthcare Group, Mail.ru Group Ltd GDR (Reg S), Morgan Advanced Materials

Franchise Brands, Hutchison China Meditech Ltd, Rentokil Initial, Rathbone Brothers, William Hill

INTERIMS

Origin Enterprises, Galliford Try, Ruffer Investment Company Ltd Red PTG Pref Shares

Q4

Mail.ru Group Ltd GDR (Reg S)

TRADING ANNOUNCEMENTS

Hansard Global

AGMs

Chemring Group, Jersey Electricity ‘A’ Shares, ECO Animal Health Group

FINAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Safestore Holdings, Rio Tinto, Standard Chartered, Rights & Issues Investment Trust, Scottish American Inv Company

INTERIM EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, St James’s Place, Genus, Fonix Mobile, BHP Group, Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Henderson Diversified Income Ltd., Oxford Instruments, Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust, Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust RED, Draper Esprit VCT, Personal Assets Trust, Utilico Emerging Markets Ltd (DI), Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited, Warehouse Reit, Ricardo, Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited NPV, VPC Specialty Lending Investments, Springfield Properties, Berkeley Group Holdings (The), MJ Gleeson, City of London Investment Group, Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income, Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust, Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited NPV, Crown Place VCT, Renishaw, Ashmore Group

SPECIAL EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Sylvania Platinum Ltd (DI), Rio Tinto, Hunters Property

QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE

Honeycomb Investment Trust, RM Secured Direct Lending, Diversified Gas & Oil, UIL Limited (DI), Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust, Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd, Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust, HICL Infrastructure, Regional REIT Limited

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

PMI Construction (09:30

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Retail Sales (EU) (10:00)

Unemployment Rate (EU) (10:00)

Continuing Claims (US) (13:30)

Initial Jobless Claims (US) (13:30)

Factory Orders (US) (15:00)

FRIDAY 5 MARCH

FINALS

Convatec Group, AIB Group, Global Ports Investments GDR (REG S), Pearson

AGMs

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust RED, Mila Resources

GMs

Argo Blockchain

ANNUAL REPORT

AIB Group, Keras Resources

FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Oxford Metrics, Renew Holdings, Baronsmead Second Venture Trust, Baronsmead Venture Trust, Gulf Investment Fund

INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

Secure Income Reit, Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (EUR), Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited, British Smaller Companies VCT 2, GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited, NCC Group, CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Residential Secure Income, Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd, DWF Group, Foresight Solar Fund Limited

QUARTERLY EX-DIVIDEND DATE

General Electric Co (CDI)

QUARTERLY PAYMENT DATE

ICG Enterprise Trust, JPMorgan Claverhouse Inv Trust, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

UK ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Halifax House Price Index (08:30)

INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Factory Orders (GER) (07:00)

Non-Farm Payrolls (US) (13:30)

Unemployment Rate (US) (13:30)

Consumer Credit (US) (20:00)