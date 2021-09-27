In our first episode of IFA Magazine’s ‘financial insight’ podcast, we speak to Russell Andrew, Head of Advice solutions for SEI.

In this fascinating conversation Russell discusses how the role of a fiduciary needs to evolve to keep up with the current climate of investing. The climate: One where a whole generation of young investors are getting their financial advice from TikTok and Reddit.

The conversation intersects with the democratisation of finance, the great wealth transfer, and the advice industry’s need for technology lead solutions to new problems.

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Podbean below.