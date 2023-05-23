Wesleyan to offer specialist financial services to the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management

Wesleyan, the Birmingham-based financial services mutual for medical professionals, is partnering with the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management (FMLM) to offer specialist financial advice and services to its members.

Wesleyan’s advisers will offer FMLM members practical guidance on key financial issues including early retirement, estate planning and the NHS Pension Scheme.

Wesleyan is also developing a suite of financial educational videos and webinars for its members and will also be attending the FMLM’s annual conferences in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland taking place throughout the year.

Alec Collie, Head of Medical at Wesleyan Group said:

“We are proud to offer financial advice to FMLM Members and Fellows. The FMLM plays a vital role in helping to raise the standard of patient care by being committed to improving and supporting our doctors, dentists and medical leaders in all stages of their careers.

“Along with guidance on medical leadership and management, it is committed to ensuring its Members and Fellows have access to resources to support their own personal well-being, such as help to manage their finances.

“At Wesleyan, we are experts in the specific financial challenges facing doctors, including key issues, such as the implications of the ‘McCloud’ judgement for NHS Pension Scheme members and pension tax changes announced during the spring budget. We’re excited to be able to share this knowledge with FMLM network.”

Angus Waite, Head of Professional Services and Innovation, said:

“We have been impressed with Wesleyan’s commitment to supporting medical leadership and the shared values we hold, exemplified through their generous contribution last year to our tree planting campaign.

“Wesleyan will be delivering free-to-attend webinars for FMLM members which will aim to enlighten our community on various opaque topics, such as the NHS pension, that we know are concerns. As we develop more community events including conferences planned for the next 12 months, we will be supported by Wesleyan to deliver elements that relate to personal finance for healthcare professionals.”

The Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management (FMLM), established in 2011 by all the UK medical royal colleges and faculties and endorsed by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, is the UK professional home for medical leadership. FMLM primary objective is to raise the standard of patient care by improving medical leadership.

Wesleyan is a specialist financial mutual founded in Birmingham in 1841, offering a range of services for medical professionals, including advice on savings and investments, pensions and retirement, mortgages, and insurance.