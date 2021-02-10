In November Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) launched its Clean Energy ETF.

IFA Magazine spoke to James Crossley, Head of UK Retail Sales, and Aanand Venkatramanan, Head ETF Investment Strategies, to tell us a little about the launch.

The ETF provides investors with exposure to the innovation and structural opportunities associated with the growing clean energy ecosystem. The strategy is listed on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Boerse, Borsa Italiana and the Swiss Exchange (SIX), and is available to UK and European intermediary and retail investors.

The ETF will be rebalanced twice a year based on the latest active research to maintain diversification and stay responsive to new entrants and market trends across the global clean energy market, including component suppliers, wind and solar original equipment manufacturers, and power producers across solar, wind, biopower, hydro, ocean power, and geothermal technologies.