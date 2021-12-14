X

X

What are Donor Advised Funds?

Peter Wilson
December 14, 2021
News, Podcasts
We spoke to Lyn Tomlinson, Head of Impact & Philanthropy at Cazenove Capital, to discuss donor advised funds.

A donor advised fund (DAF) account is a philanthropic fund established under a charity, that administers the fund to benefit specific causes on behalf of a donor.

These are very popular in the United States, but less so in the UK, so Lyn explains why.

We also discuss the growing client demand for impact investing in a balanced portfolio, in the shadow of COP26 and ESG regulation, and what Cazenove Capital are offering in regards to DAF’s.

If you would like to listen on Apple Podcasts, check below

 

 

