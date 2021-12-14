What are Donor Advised Funds?

We spoke to Lyn Tomlinson, Head of Impact & Philanthropy at Cazenove Capital, to discuss donor advised funds.

A donor advised fund (DAF) account is a philanthropic fund established under a charity, that administers the fund to benefit specific causes on behalf of a donor.

These are very popular in the United States, but less so in the UK, so Lyn explains why.

We also discuss the growing client demand for impact investing in a balanced portfolio, in the shadow of COP26 and ESG regulation, and what Cazenove Capital are offering in regards to DAF’s.

