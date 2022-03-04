What MMC opportunities are there for deployment by Tax Year End?

As we approach Tax Year End we know that this is everyone’s busiest time in the tax efficient space. As advisers you don’t want to miss out on opportunities still available to your clients as part of their balanced portfolio. With that in mind we reached out to our GBI contacts to bring you an exclusive look at opportunities that are still available for deployment by tax year end.

Important please note: GBI Magazine is for professional advisers only. The information presented above is given in good faith and is correct at the time of publication. While these funds have every intention to deploy before the tax-year end, mitigating factors do occur, and they cannot 100% guarantee that this is always possible. Please follow the links to the companies’ websites for full terms and conditions.

MMC Knowledge Intensive EIS Fund

MMC Ventures is the best performing EIS manager in the market, hitting its 200-300% target return in all vintages from 2012 to 2020. In addition to its standard EIS Fund, MMC is offering an EIS product which tackles the two most common pain points for EIS investors, uncertain allotment dates for tax planning and the administrative burden of claiming tax relief.

The MMC Knowledge Intensive Fund offers investors:

Income tax relief for 2021/2022

Carry back option to 2020/2021

Reduced administration with one EIS5 certificate

Importantly, the MMC Knowledge Intensive EIS Fund invests in the same high-growth transformative tech companies as its top-performing MMC EIS Fund, but in a structure which simplifies tax planning.

Key Fund information:

Min. investments: £25,000

Close date: 1st April 2022

Portfolio size: approx. 10 investments

Target raise: £30 million

Click here for more information about MMC or get in contact with the MMC team at invest@mmc.vc