What are the tax benefits for individuals investing through SEIS?

The government took the view that tax reliefs of this level of generosity should be enjoyed only as a result of investments involving high risk. By extension, they should not be enjoyed as a result of investments broadly defined by capital preservation, predictable income and lower risk. This concern was among the issues at the heart of a recent major review of the funding of innovative companies in the UK.

Since the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) was launched in 1994, 32,965 companies have received investment and around £24 billion of funds have been raised.

In 2019 to 2020, 4,215 companies raised a total of £1,905 million of funds under the EIS scheme. Funding has increased from 2018 to 2019, when 4,060 companies raised £1,867 million.

