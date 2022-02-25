X

What are the tax benefits for individuals investing through SEIS?

Annie GomesbyAnnie Gomes
February 25, 2022
in Featured, GBI, News
SEIS investors can enjoy substantial tax benefits as noted above.

The government took the view that tax reliefs of this level of generosity should be enjoyed only as a result of investments involving high risk. By extension, they should not be enjoyed as a result of investments broadly defined by capital preservation, predictable income and lower risk. This concern was among the issues at the heart of a recent major review of the funding of innovative companies in the UK.

  • Since the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) was launched in 1994, 32,965 companies have received investment and around £24 billion of funds have been raised.
  • In 2019 to 2020, 4,215 companies raised a total of £1,905 million of funds under the EIS scheme. Funding has increased from 2018 to 2019, when 4,060 companies raised £1,867 million.

GBI Magazine has published the Annual Report on SEIS, commissioned by leading compliance consultant Tony Catt, as a guide to the tax benefits and risks of SEIS.

 Click here to download your complimentary copy of the report

