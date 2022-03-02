What Blackfinch opportunities are there for Deployment by Tax Year End?

As we approach Tax Year End we know that this is everyone’s busiest time in the tax efficient space. As advisers you don’t want to miss out on opportunities still available to your clients as part of their balanced portfolio. With that in mind we reached out to our GBI contacts to bring you an exclusive look at opportunities that are still available for deployment by tax year end.

Important please note: GBI Magazine is for professional advisers only. The information presented above is given in good faith and is correct at the time of publication. While these funds have every intention to deploy before the tax-year end, mitigating factors do occur, and they cannot 100% guarantee that this is always possible. Please follow the links to the companies’ websites for full terms and conditions.

Blackfinch

Deal Flow, Diversification and Digital Disruption.

We’re deploying EIS and VCT capital into up to 16 outstanding companies before tax year-end.

At Blackfinch, we invest in some of the UK’s most forward-thinking companies, with significant growth prospects, they’re set to disrupt their market. These innovative new firms have the potential to change the way we live and work, and your clients can be a part of it.

On top of that, we focus on companies with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles at their core, so your clients know their money is having a positive impact.

Our EIS invests in innovative technology firms with high growth prospects. Our VCT invests in tech-enabled firms at scale-up stage, supporting them in their next phase of progression. We often provide follow-on investments moving companies from the EIS to the VCT, we’re completely immersed in their journey and work closely with them to watch them succeed.

Both our EIS and VCT portfolios are eligible for extremely attractive tax reliefs including 30% income tax relief and tax-free capital growth.

Minimum Investment EIS: £10,000 VCT: £3,000

Why pay more tax than you have to? Utilise the Blackfinch Ventures carry back facility and invest in our EIS by 18th March 2022.

Our success is built on giving portfolio companies access to much more than just capital. Our Ventures team features founders, academics, and tech specialists with the know-how to bring great businesses to market. Plus, our exclusive network of entrepreneurs, industry leaders and technology experts help our portfolio companies grow from within, a winning combination.

Capital at risk