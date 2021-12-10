In this video James D’Mello, from The Side By Side Partnership, helps explain EIS.

The Side By Side Partnership, a later stage EIS fund, gives entrepreneurs access to advice and guidance from those who have done it before.

With a targeted focus on later stage businesses, with between £1 million and £10 million in revenue, Side By Side help to scale businesses through the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS).

The experienced management team is headed by John Bailey, ex-CEO of Dendrite International, and long time Angel Investor.

