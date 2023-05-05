What is the outlook for fixed income in today’s inflationary environment? Register for the webinar now

We are delighted to invite you to attend our upcoming webinar with global experts in fixed income, M&G Investments.

Ben Lord

Ben Lord joined M&G in 2007 and was appointed manager of the M&G Global Corporate Bond strategy when it was launched in September 2013. Ben also manages the M&G UK Inflation Linked Corporate Bond strategy and co-manages the Corporate Bond and Strategic Corporate Bond strategies. Before joining M&G, he worked at Gordian Knot as a credit analyst covering global financial institutions. Ben obtained an MA (Hons) from the University of Edinburgh and is a CFA charterholder.

Eva Sun-Wai

Eva Sun-Wai became the lead manager on the Global Government Bond strategy and deputy manager on the Global Macro Bond strategy in January 2021. Since September 2019, Eva had been a junior macro fund manager in the Wholesale Fixed Income team, where her role involved implementing macroeconomic trade ideas in the Global Macro Bond and the Absolute Return Bond strategies. She joined M&G in 2018 on the Investment Graduate Scheme, rotating across several business areas including emerging market debt, corporate credit research, real estate and long-term investment strategy. Before joining M&G, she worked on passive products and ETF strategies as a summer intern at State Street Global Advisors. Eva has a BSc (Hons) Economics degree from the University of Birmingham, has obtained the IMC and Financial Services Level 6 qualifications and is a CFA charterholder.

Gregory Smith

Gregory has over 20 years’ experience working on emerging and frontier markets. He is a senior EM Sovereign strategist and deputy fund manager of the M&G (Lux) Emerging Markets Hard Currency Bond Fund. Prior to joining M&G in January 2020, he was at the World Bank for 7 years as a senior economist and sovereign debt advisor.

At the World Bank he did stints covering East Asia and Africa, with time spent in Mongolia, Vietnam, Ghana, Zambia, Cameroon and Gabon. He began his career on the Overseas Development Institute’s fellowship scheme, working as an economist in the Ugandan finance ministry.

Gregory holds a PhD in Quantitative economics from Nottingham university. Greg holds the Certificate in ESG investing (CFA UK).

Topics to be discussed on the day include:

The outlook for fixed income in today’s inflationary environment

Identifying value in government, corporate and emerging market bonds

Where opportunities can be found across the fixed income spectrum

