What’s at the heart of this fund range? And how is it made so affordable?

Clive Emery, Richard Batty and David Aujla put their Responsible Asset Allocation framework at the heart of Invesco’s new Summit Responsible Range.
The range is made up of ﬁve, risk-targeted global multi-asset funds, incorporating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations throughout. The fund-of-funds range typically invests in low-cost ESG investment instruments, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These are selected according to the Responsible Asset Allocation framework, which prioritises investments that meet certain ESG criteria.