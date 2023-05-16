Events - Investments

Where can opportunities be found across the fixed income spectrum? Register for the webinar now

by | May 16, 2023

Your webinar invitation
M&G Investments – Where next for Fixed Income? 
Meet the M&G Fixed Income Fund Managers to find out.
Thursday 18th May 10-11:30am

Join us this Thursday as we meet with Fixed Income Fund Managers Ben Lord, Eva Sun-Wai and Gregory Smith. 

Topics to be discussed on the day include: 

 
 
  • The outlook for fixed income in today’s inflationary environment
  • Identifying value in government, corporate and emerging market bonds 
  • Where opportunities can be found across the fixed income spectrum

Register now and earn 1.5 hours CPD.

Click here to register

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

 

