Who are Flagstone and how can they help advisers?

As advisers will be aware, shopping around for the best interest-friendly savings account is optimal to ensure the best returns on clients’ cash.

However, as is the case with all those who work in the financial sector, advisers often lack the available time to trawl through hundreds of different savings accounts to find the most effective one.

IFAM: Can you give us a brief overview of your role – and also the Flagstone cash platform?

Claire Jones: “I joined the Flagstone team just over two years ago as head of relationships and business development. I’ve been in financial services for about 15 years. I lead the sales function elements of the business to support financial advisers and wealth planners to improve their clients’ holistic experiences in the sector. As part of my role, I build and create new relationships with key strategic partners and manage the operational elements of the sales process.

“In terms of Flagstone, our goal is simple; it’s to be the trusted protector of the UK’s cash deposits. We do it by empowering clients to earn more income whilst minimising the risk on their cash deposits and it’s all done through the use of technology.

“We’re a cash deposit platform, like an online shop for your clients’ savings. It’s designed to simplify savings, remove the hassle of opening multiple accounts and allow your clients to see all their cash holdings in one place. Our clients range from individuals, business leaders and entrepreneurs to charities and guardians of family wealth. By challenging the status quo, we empower clients not just to protect their cash holdings but also to maximise its possibilities.”

IFAM: How does your service operate for IFAs?

Claire Jones: “Flagstone are the UK’s number one cash deposit platform and we’ve built a lot of credibility having transacted over £12 billion worth of client deposits to date. We partner with 52 banks which includes high street banks – to enable simple access to improved cash returns. We work with the banks that people would already know and be familiar with as well as challenger banks and specialist deposit providers. We provide an all-encompassing service, and already work with a network of 4500 advisers, including leading firms such as Fairstone, Evelyn Partners and Coutts, amongst others.

“Then there’s the important matter of protection of your clients’ funds. The good news is that your clients benefit from FSCS protection of up to £85,000 for each eligible savings account opened. This provides that all important security and peace of mind – especially in times that are so unpredictable.

“We are an award winning fintech too. Our technology powers the investor experience seamlessly, offering companies, charities, and individuals a quick, simple and secure way to manage, protect and grow their cash on a 24/7 basis. The way we work with IFAs is that they would come to our website, they can register with us there, and then they would have the ability to refer their clients to us.”

Claire Jones joined the Flagstone team as Head of Relationships & Business Development in 2020. With over 15-year experience in the financial industry, she currently leads the elements of the business to support financial advisers and wealth planners to improve their clients’ holistic experiences in this sector, builds and creates new relationships with key strategic partners and is an ambassador for excellent client service.