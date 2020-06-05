peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Richard Hughes announced as the new head for the Office for Budget Responsibility today. Hughes is heralded as great choice for the position. The FCA writes to 7000 British steal pensioners after findings that only 20% of DB transfers suitable. Crucially, the global economic fallout of Coronavirus contiues to develop.

Richard Hughes made a splash at the Resolution Foundation for his insightful economic modelling as the Coronavirus started.

Safeguarding governments’ financial health during coronavirus:

What can policymakers learn from past viral outbreaks? Must-read new report by @rjdhughes https://t.co/1EyGq6S1s1 pic.twitter.com/WQneYfEPL9 — Resolution Foundation (@resfoundation) March 25, 2020

Many economic pundits heralded the choice as new head of the OBR.

The next chair of the @OBR_UK chosen by @hmtreasury is @rjdhughes, currently at @resfoundation He's done loads of fine stuff at @resfoundation but this advocating a fiscal target that includes not just liabilities but assets sticks out for me 👇https://t.co/QWDdMoRMCv — Ben Chu (@BenChu_) June 5, 2020

Josephine Cumbo highlighted the FCA anouncement on DB transfers, follow her for excellent coverage on pensions.

BREAKING: FCA to write to more than 7000 British Steel Pension Scheme members who transferred their DB pensions after analysis suggested only 20% of transfers were suitable. — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) June 5, 2020

Bill Gates has helped secure 2 billion doses of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine.

2 billion doses of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine will be available after a new deal that included $750m from Bill Gates, AstraZeneca says https://t.co/juZ2ZPEwPw — Business Insider (@businessinsider) June 5, 2020

David Pilling shares fascinating article from The Economist about “wall of debt” faced by poor African countries.

“You really feel like shouting: ‘I can’t breathe,’”- Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s finance minister, on orthodoxy for poor countries, extraordinary measures for rich ones. Great piece. https://t.co/AeeSvjArYn — david pilling (@davidpilling) June 5, 2020

Finally, Goldman Sachs brought into gloabl racism debate following employee email referencing discrimination.

An email by a Goldman Sachs employee about his experiences of racial injustice and criticizing managers at the Wall Street bank for not supporting junior bankers from diverse backgrounds goes viral at firm https://t.co/yD2qRAZUXW via @MoiseNoise @ReutersSinead pic.twitter.com/iiHRAh8Q2f — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG