Who pioneered the Responsible Asset Allocation framework?

The Responsible Asset Allocation framework was pioneered by the Invesco Summit Responsible Range’s multi-asset fund managers: Clive Emery and Richard Batty, who are supported by deputy fund manager, David Aujla.
They work in partnership with the Invesco Investment Solutions team while also beneﬁting from close collaboration with the experienced Henley Multi Asset team. There is also signiﬁcant input from Invesco’s global ESG and ETF teams. Clive Emery said: “By putting Responsible Asset Allocation at the start of the portfolio construction process, our proposition offers investors clarity on what drives our responsible investing decisions.”