In the next video of M&G Investments‘ series on impact investing, watch Partnerships Development Director, David Halfacre, speak to Ben Constable Maxwell, Head of Sustainable and Impact investing about why companies need a purpose.

They touch on the changes in investor attitudes to responsible investing, what we mean by purpose, and whether it is the path to profit.

The value of the fund’s assets will go down as well as up. This will cause the value of your investment to fall as well as rise and you may get back less than you originally invested.

