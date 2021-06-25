X

Why do 33% of advisers plan to invest new client money over the next 12 months using MPS?*

Peter CareybyPeter Carey
June 25, 2021
in Events, Featured, IFA Magazine, News
Share this story
  • Is this a new rising trend that you should be aware of?
  • How advantageous can MPS be for multiplying your client’s income?

Join our expert panel of speakers to find out, and hear more on MPS…

Finding knowledge and integrity in MPS – your invitation

Thursday 1st July 2021 10:00 – 11:30

The discussion will be panelled by a number of thought-leaders from ARC, Blankstone Sington, JM Finn, and ESG Accord.

We have limited spaces available for this webinar, so please register now.

This webinar is for Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable. 

*IFA Magazine MPS Flyer June 2021

