Why “Follow-Up” should be banned from every financial adviser’s vocabulary

When a potential client ends your initial conversation with: “I’ll think about it”, you probably feel a sense of disappointment that they didn’t commit. You tell yourself: “At least they didn’t say no, there’s still hope”, and then you add them to your “follow-up” list. A week of anticipation goes by, then you call them and say: “Hi, hope you’re well, I’m just giving you a call to follow-up on our initial conversation…”. But what you hear next, sends an ice cold shiver down your spine: “We haven’t made a decision, but will let you know when we do”.

That’s the last thing you want to hear. It’s tempting to keep clinging to hope, but deep down, you probably knew it was over before you called them.

What’s going on here?

Why can’t they just tell you the truth up front, why string you along giving you hope they might work with you?

Why is this such a familiar pattern for Financial Advisers?

To fully explain this scenario, I would need to share a lot with you about mindset shifting,

re-engineering your sales process, trust-building, and so on. But for this short article, I’ll give you one powerful and easy solution so that on your next “follow-up” call, you get to the truth, rather than the typical “shut down” response.

First, never use the phrase “follow-up” in your conversations or your emails ever again. It’s a stereotypical “sales” phrase that only sales people use. When you say: “Hi, I’m just ‘following-up’…”, it sends the message that you care about making the sale, more than solving their problem. Say this instead: “Hi, I’m just giving you a call to see if you have any ‘feedback’ on our initial conversation, as I’d like to hear about what’s still on your mind about your financial concerns and if they are still a priority for you to solve once and for all.”

That makes it all about THEM, and not about your goal of acquiring them as a new paying client. Also, the word “feedback” elicits the truth of what they are thinking, and it avoids triggering the “wall of silence” from them. When they feel comfortable sharing what’s really on their mind, you can address their concerns and create trust.

Once you’ve done this, then say: “Would you be open to scheduling another conversation, so we can get more clarity of how to get control of your retirement planning?”. If you deliver this with authenticity and sincerity, without a hidden agenda to “make the sale”, don’t be surprised if they ask you to move things forward, on their own.

