Detailed data showing geographic spread of the furlough scheme released today. Other news includes actuarial work, Just Eat’s takeover of Grubhub, and some context for Germany’s repositioning on deficit spending.

Data published today shows which sectors are recieving the most funds from the furlough scheme.

We now know broadly who and where millions of furloughed workers and self employed getting wages paid by taxpayer are – important data thanks to @HMRC and @ONS Jobs scheme:

1. Retail/ wholesale most claims: £3.3bn, for 1.6m workers

2. Accommodation/food: £2.6bn/1.4m pic.twitter.com/zI5shBDC3C — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 11, 2020

The Financial Reporting Council have announced that the pandemic poses a threat to the quality of actuarial work.

The Financial Reporting Council has today warned the Covid-19 pandemic poses a threat to quality of actuarial work. https://t.co/8okWqTHhNr — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) June 11, 2020

Tom Nuttall shares article that details the origins of Germany’s developing attitude to Europe.

What explains Germany's sudden conversion to deficit spending, at home and in Europe? Covid is the catalyst, but a new generation of economists had already laid the groundwork via a finance ministry open to fresh thinking.https://t.co/OUxyjkmc9V — Tom Nuttall (@tom_nuttall) June 11, 2020

FT publish full story of Just Eats takeover of Grubhub.

On the rush to sign a new deal so soon after completing a UK takeover, @jitsegroen told the FT: “Would it be better to just wait one year after every transaction? Yes, sure. We’d get more sleep. But that’s just not how the world turns.”@JFK_America https://t.co/F1pUo3sQET — Arash Massoudi (@ArashMassoudi) June 11, 2020

Check out this podcast, fascinating look into the future of oil.

PODCAST: Former BP chief executive @LordJohnBrowne discusses with @gideonrachman and me the future of the oil and gas industry in the age of coronavirus Is global oil dominance coming to an end?https://t.co/XGqHmeQ2Sk via @financialtimes #OOTT — David Sheppard (@OilSheppard) June 11, 2020

