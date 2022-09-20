X

Why is platform research and due diligence so important?

Annie Gomes
September 20, 2022
September 20, 2022
Advisers understand the need for platform research and due diligence.

It is in the best interests of business to carry out robust, repeatable and recordable research and due diligence exercises when selecting tools to help their business. In a market experiencing great change and challenges, due diligence will continue to increase in importance.

Advisers have various considerations when selecting which platforms will provide their service to clients most effectively.

To find out more about propositions on the current market and carry out your research effectively, download your complimentary copy of IFA Magazine’s Platforms Research Report 2022 here.

