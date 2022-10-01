Working in offices can sometimes be a dreary experience, with younger generations opting to look for jobs that have an established positive working culture. As an employer, developing a healthy company culture is likely to have a powerful impact on all aspects of business, from employee productivity to increased job retention.

However, it’s not only about keeping your employees satisfied – developing an office culture that works for everyone can really help a business boom. Having a positive character and personality around an organisation could impact sales and profits, all whilst helping you attract and retain the best talent. In fact, research by Deloitte showed that 94% of executives and 88% of employees think a distinct corporate culture is important in enabling success.

The office is the place where your full-time employees spend up to five out of the seven days, they have in a week dependant on your office structure and if you implement hybrid working, so it’s important for them to feel content and comfortable in their environment.

Music licensing company PPL PRS have some insight on why office culture is the best retention tool and how to maintain a positive office culture.

Employee Performance

For business performance to grow, your employees need to feel valued and have the opportunity to own their work. Giving ownership of a variety of jobs to staff can give the team a sense of shared pride for the organisation, inspiring them to work hard and reach common goals.

Enjoying work can have a real positive impact on workers who otherwise might feel unmotivated and end up procrastinating. When employees are satisfied, their confidence in the role soars and overall productivity will be at an all-time high.

One thing that can have a huge impact on productivity is putting on music in the office, whether that be via the radio or a licenced workplace streaming service. While it seems like one of the least impactful changes to an office environment, playing music can really boost morale and productivity within the workplace, and contributes to a happy company culture, too.

Marianne Rizkallah, Music Therapist for PPL PRS, also commented: “Music has a unique ability to enhance personal wellness and professional output. When an employee hears a genre or song that they like, their brain releases dopamine – a chemical that makes us feel good – and a better mood enhances work performance.”

Employee Engagement

Company culture is one of the top five reasons that employees might look for other work, and 73% of people have said they’re more likely to search for new opportunities if they’re actively disengaged with their work. Retaining employees with a healthy company culture primarily means helping them to feel connected, involved and supported, all of which contribute to staff engagement.

Clearly defining your company’s mission, values and expectations can not only help leaders but other workers too. Communication is key within every business, so communicating about your organisation’s culture and sharing actions that stemmed from employee feedback can make every individual feel valued and encourage them to be involved.

Employee Happiness

While performing well and feeling that your work is valued within a role have a big impact on employee retention, one of the most important factors to consider is how happy your employees are. A healthy office culture, which contributes staff looking forward to work when they wake up in the morning will mean that employees are much more likely to be interested in staying with a company for the long run.

Factors that might have an impact on employee happiness could include flexible hours, supporting employee development and offering a good work-life balance.

The recruitment process can take up a huge amount of time and resources, especially for smaller businesses. When you have a full team, making sure that you can hold onto valued employees is essential for many, and having happy employee makes all the difference. And not only that, but happy employees make happy customers, too.