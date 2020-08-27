Clever Adviser Technology have launched a video presentation titled “Are your funds even trying?” which sets out to:
- Establish why active funds underperform
- Test a hypothesis of closet indexing as a significant force
- Improve fund selection
Clever’s extensive research project came up with findings which include:
- Closet indexing is rife in UK asset management and adversely affects success v benchmark
- Fund age is a significant factor
- ‘Similarity to benchmark’ is a strong predictor of outperformance potential
- Manager skill can be observed and predicted
The presentation includes the Clever Process which allows them to outperform benchmark 73% of the time in major equity markets as opposed to the 54% of the average manager.
For more information about Clever Adviser Technology click here