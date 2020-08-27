Clever Adviser Technology have launched a video presentation titled “Are your funds even trying?” which sets out to:

Establish why active funds underperform

Test a hypothesis of closet indexing as a significant force

Improve fund selection

Clever’s extensive research project came up with findings which include:

Closet indexing is rife in UK asset management and adversely affects success v benchmark

Fund age is a significant factor

‘Similarity to benchmark’ is a strong predictor of outperformance potential

Manager skill can be observed and predicted

The presentation includes the Clever Process which allows them to outperform benchmark 73% of the time in major equity markets as opposed to the 54% of the average manager.

